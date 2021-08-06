Napa couple killed in Alaska plane crash

Komplin had been excited about the pending trip to Alaska, Johnson said. Henderson had just sold a piece of property, and they were eager to spend some time together.

“It was a celebration time,” she said.

“Everyone in the office is like ‘this can’t be happening’ … we just saw her; we were just laughing with her. She just bought everybody flowers,” Johnson said.

Authorities have yet to officially identify the victims of the crash while they attempt to recover the wreckage in a remote area.

The plane crashed Thursday as the pilot was returning five passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The plane’s emergency beacon was activated about 11:20 a.m. when it crashed near the monument, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, but they reported no survivors, the agency said.

Alaska State Troopers were working with members from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad to coordinate recovery efforts.