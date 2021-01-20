Napa couple to be resentenced in death of Kayleigh Slusher

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kreuger and Warner will be returned to Napa County court to be resentenced. Both were sentenced originally to life without parole, but with the removal of the torture element, they will be eligible for a sentence of 25-years-to-life.

The court said “the large number of bruises to Kayleigh’s body, including bruises to places other than her abdomen, evidence the intent to cause pain but not necessarily intent to kill.”

The court also noted that her mother gave the girl a popsicle after the beating, suggesting that she intended to hydrate her rather than see her die.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley expressed anger over the decision in a news release announcing the court decision.

“If not an intent to kill, then why beat your baby so severely that her intestine ruptures?” she said in her release. “If not an intent to kill, then why not call a doctor when your baby is screaming in pain as evidenced by the testimony of neighbors? If not an intent to kill, then why not call an ambulance when you find her lifeless body on your floor? I support fully the unanimous verdicts of twenty-four Napa County jurors who had the courage and common sense to call abject cruelty what it was.”

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

