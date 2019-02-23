The Napa County Superior Court announced that it selected Myrlys Stockdale Coleman, an attorney with the state Department of Consumer Affairs, to serve as a commissioner.
Court commissioners are tasked with assisting a judge in reviewing documents, cases, reports and more. Commissioners may preside over certain hearings.
Stockdale Coleman will fill the vacancy left by Scott Young, who is now serving as a judge, and will begin work mid-March, according to a court press release.
She specializes in family law and has served as assistant chief counsel in the consumer affairs department since January 2017, according to the press release. She has previously served in the Office of the Inspector General, working on various matters for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Stockdale Coleman was managing attorney of the El Dorado Hills-based Stockdale Law Firm and has served as a temporary judge in family law and small claims matters for the courts of Sacramento and Contra Costa counties, according to the press release.
Stockdale Coleman became a lawyer in 2002, juggling a daytime work schedule, law school at night and being a single mother to two young children, according to the press release.
She previously worked in public affairs and as a newspaper reporter. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Howard University and a law degree from the Lincoln Law School of Sacramento.
Elia Ortiz, presiding judge of the court, lauded Stockdale Coleman in the press release, saying she had an outstanding service record and background.