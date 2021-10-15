Napa court ruling would block effort to force California Veterans Homes to offer aid in dying

A Napa County court ruling deals a blow to right-to-die advocates seeking to end a policy at the Yountville Veterans Home that they say infringes on residents' rights.
A tentative ruling issued Wednesday by Judge Monique Langhorne of Napa County Superior Court would deny the push by Jim and Jensena Thomas, a couple living at the Yountville home, to force the state Department of Veterans Affairs to make use of the End of Life Option Act.
The act, passed by the legislature in 2015 as Senate Bill 128 and signed the following year by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, permits adult Californians to request a life-ending drug from a physician if they have an illness that leaves them with less than six months to live. CalVet, however, has required residents at its eight Veterans Homes to give up their lodgings before accepting and using end-of-life medication — a policy critics have said effectively threatens eviction to veterans trying to exercise the same right as other seniors elsewhere.
Since first filing suit against CalVet in 2018, plaintiffs have argued that threatening Veterans Home residents with virtual eviction for seeking to end their lives violates the agency’s duty to provide them with a home. But during a nearly two-hour hearing Wednesday morning, Langhorne sided with CalVet lawyers who warned that allowing assisted death on state property risks losing some $83 million a year in federal funding for its retirement homes — money that covers about a quarter of their expenses.
“This is an emotionally and morally charged issue, but I have to set that aside and focus on the law, on something that is actionable,” Langhorne told Matthew Vafidis, an attorney for the Thomases.
Langhorne’s tentative order is likely to become final within days, Vafidis, of the San Francisco firm Holland & Knight LLP, said in a telephone interview Thursday.
Despite California’s passage of its aid-in-dying law — a policy shared by nine other states and the District of Columbia — a 1997 federal law prohibits the use of federal money to cause or assist in causing death “such as by suicide, euthanasia or mercy killing.” In response to the state law, CalVet in 2016 created an emergency rule blocking death assistance in state facilities or with help from state employees, then affirmed the ban in a permanent rule that took effect in January 2017.
However, Vafidis, speaking by videoconference during the Wednesday hearing, decried that policy as unlawfully blocking veterans’ access to an end-of-life option open to others.
“As a man in my mid-60s, I can consider my life to be still stretching out in front of me, but it is a fundamental right of Californians that we all appreciate as we get older,” Vafidis told Langhorne in Napa. “That right is denied to residents of the Veterans Home by this regulation … That is, in our opinion, morally reprehensible; there is no justification why I as a Californian should enjoy rights that are denied to residents of the California Veterans Home.”
But Deputy Attorney General Mona Taylor pushed back against forcing Veterans Homes to host death assistance on their grounds, pointing to the California law’s clause allowing hospitals and medical centers to refuse to provide aid-in-dying drugs or help on religious or other grounds.
“No facility or doctor can be required to provide that service; that is in the law itself,” she told Langhorne during the hearing. “There is not a right for anyone to receive medical aid in dying in any particular place. No provider or facility can be made to participate; it is entirely voluntary.”
To get around the federal funding ban, lawyers for the Veterans Home plaintiffs suggested ensuring only non-federal money and staff be used to conduct life-ending activities at the state facilities, possibly by creating a new state fund devoted solely to life-ending assistance.
But Langhorne sided with CalVet’s counter that federal and state funds are so thoroughly blended into the homes’ budgets as to make such separation impossible, putting the state at risk of having its federal support cut off.
“In practice, to demonstrate that no federal funds were supporting indirect care expenses for (aid in dying) would require the creation and maintenance of a separate operational and financial system-within-a-system, paid for solely by non-federal funds, and dedicated solely to (aid-in-dying) care,” state attorneys wrote in an August brief. “Building an entirely new isolated infrastructure is not a feasible, realistic or reasonable option.”
The complaint against CalVet also alleged the state did not give Veterans Home residents enough advance notice of the ban on receiving on-site life-ending aid. In particular, Vafidis criticized leaders at the veterans’ agency for not meeting with residents to explain the new regulation and it would affect their ability to take advantage of the aid-in-dying law — an omission he said showed a lack of respect.
When the Yountville plaintiffs met with lawyers before filing suit, he recalled Thursday, “their biggest concern was they had never been given actual notice of the regulations, that there were never any meetings at the home before the regulations were implemented.
“It came as a big surprise to them when the regulation was issued. They felt CalVet should have held meetings in the home. It seemed to petitioners that this was an opportunity missed.”
But Taylor, in earlier briefs and again Wednesday, replied that state law does not mandate mailing notices of a policy change to each individual resident of a group home, that notices were sent to the administrators of all eight Veterans Homes to share with their residents, and that it met all requirements in announcing an October 2016 public hearing in Sacramento to discuss whether the then-temporary ban should become permanent.
Vafidis said Thursday no decision had been made on a possible appeal should the ruling against the Yountville home residents be confirmed. One possible next step, he added, would be to bypass the courts and directly petition the state to remove one aspect of CalVet’s ban on aid-in-dying activity —the requirement for a veteran’s spouse to also leave a military home when a veteran chooses to end one’s life.
The other plaintiffs in the case include Yountville home resident James Musson and the facility's Allied Council representing residents. Another resident at the Yountville campus, Bob Sloan, was an original plaintiff but died in 2019, according to Vafidis.
“I’m not going to be a vegetable; I’m not going to end up living in so much pain it’s unbearable,” Sloan, who suffered from congestive heart failure, told Kaiser Health News in 2018 about his intention to make sure of the California end-of-life law if able to.
Across California, 677 patients received prescriptions for life-ending drugs in 2020 under the End of Life Option Act, according to a July report from the state Department of Public Health.
Doctors reported that 401 of those patients died after ingesting such drugs, while 112 died from underlying diseases or other causes. Complete information was not yet available for the remaining patients, of whom 83 have died and the status of 81 others was not yet known. (Thirty-four people also ingested life-ending drugs in 2020 using prescriptions from previous years.)
Cancer patients accounted for more than 70% of the assisted deaths, while 10.8% of patients had neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Nearly 87% also were in hospice or palliative care at the time of death.
