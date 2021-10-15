Napa court ruling would block effort to force California Veterans Homes to offer aid in dying

At some veterans homes, aid-in-dying is not an option California voters passed a law two years ago that allows terminally ill people to take lethal drugs to end their lives, but controversy is gro…

The complaint against CalVet also alleged the state did not give Veterans Home residents enough advance notice of the ban on receiving on-site life-ending aid. In particular, Vafidis criticized leaders at the veterans’ agency for not meeting with residents to explain the new regulation and it would affect their ability to take advantage of the aid-in-dying law — an omission he said showed a lack of respect.

When the Yountville plaintiffs met with lawyers before filing suit, he recalled Thursday, “their biggest concern was they had never been given actual notice of the regulations, that there were never any meetings at the home before the regulations were implemented.

“It came as a big surprise to them when the regulation was issued. They felt CalVet should have held meetings in the home. It seemed to petitioners that this was an opportunity missed.”

But Taylor, in earlier briefs and again Wednesday, replied that state law does not mandate mailing notices of a policy change to each individual resident of a group home, that notices were sent to the administrators of all eight Veterans Homes to share with their residents, and that it met all requirements in announcing an October 2016 public hearing in Sacramento to discuss whether the then-temporary ban should become permanent.