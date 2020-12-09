Napa courts are canceling jury trials for at least a month due to the pandemic

Due to the worsening pandemic and the possibility that Napa County will be affected by a stay-at-home order, the Napa Superior Court has taken steps to further reduce foot traffic to its courthouses with a series of actions through early January.

This includes the following:

• Canceling jury trials through at least January 8 and rescheduling them for a later date.

• Providing jury service credit for those summoned between Dec. 7 and Jan. 8. Anyone due to report during this time will be considered as completing jury service. There is no need to call or report for jury duty.

• Consolidating court calendars from Dec. 21-31. No in-person hearings will occur in the Historic Courthouse and only three courtrooms will be used in the Criminal Courthouse. Check here to see if your hearing has been affected: http://www.napa.courts.ca.gov/caselookup.

• Encouraging the use of remote appearances when possible. Note that some calendars require remote appearances, others strongly encourage it. Be sure to confirm the nature and location of your hearing by accessing courtroom calendars here: http://www.napacourt.com/Remote.