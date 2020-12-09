Napa courts are canceling jury trials for at least a month due to the pandemic

Due to the worsening pandemic and the possibility that Napa County will be affected by a stay-at-home order, the Napa Superior Court has taken steps to further reduce foot traffic to its courthouses with a series of actions through early January.
This includes the following:
• Canceling jury trials through at least January 8 and rescheduling them for a later date.
• Providing jury service credit for those summoned between Dec. 7 and Jan. 8. Anyone due to report during this time will be considered as completing jury service. There is no need to call or report for jury duty.
• Consolidating court calendars from Dec. 21-31. No in-person hearings will occur in the Historic Courthouse and only three courtrooms will be used in the Criminal Courthouse. Check here to see if your hearing has been affected: http://www.napa.courts.ca.gov/caselookup.
• Encouraging the use of remote appearances when possible. Note that some calendars require remote appearances, others strongly encourage it. Be sure to confirm the nature and location of your hearing by accessing courtroom calendars here: http://www.napacourt.com/Remote.
WATCH NOW: PROTECT YOURSELF FROM ONLINE SHOPPING FRAUD
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN NOVEMBER
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Napa and the Bay Area are predicted to meet the threshold by mid-to-late December.
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.