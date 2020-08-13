You have permission to edit this article.
Napa courts commissioner resigning for Sacramento position

Myrlys Stockdale Coleman has resigned as a commissioner with the Napa County Superior Court to take a similar position with the Sacramento County Superior Court, Napa courts CEO Bob Fleshman said.

Stockdale Coleman was selected in February 2019 to be a Napa commissioner whose duties included assisting judges and presiding over certain hearings. She had previously been an attorney with the state Department of Consumer Affairs.

Fleshman, who praised Stockdale Coleman's service with the Napa court, said Coleman wanted to be closer to her family.

Her service with the Napa courts will conclude at the end of August.

The courts are recruiting for a replacement. The job pays $181,570.

