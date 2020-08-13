Napa courts commissioner resigning for Sacramento position

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Myrlys Stockdale Coleman has resigned as a commissioner with the Napa County Superior Court to take a similar position with the Sacramento County Superior Court, Napa courts CEO Bob Fleshman said.

Stockdale Coleman was selected in February 2019 to be a Napa commissioner whose duties included assisting judges and presiding over certain hearings. She had previously been an attorney with the state Department of Consumer Affairs.

Fleshman, who praised Stockdale Coleman's service with the Napa court, said Coleman wanted to be closer to her family.

Her service with the Napa courts will conclude at the end of August.

The courts are recruiting for a replacement. The job pays $181,570.

