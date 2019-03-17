The Napa County Superior Court bench had a higher proportion of female judges than any other county in California at the end of last year, a new report shows.
This is a remarkable turnabout. For well over a century, every Napa County judge was male.
In the Historic Courthouse are photos of every judge who has served in the county, said Judge Victoria Wood.
"You start from the beginning and it is nothing but white male after white male," until Judge Francisca Tisher was appointed as the county's first female judge in 1995, Wood said. The county's second female judge, Diane Price, was appointed in 2006.
At the end of last year, four of five, or 80 percent, of Napa County judges were women, according to an annual Judicial Council of California report.
Those numbers have changed some since the report was tallied, but still 4 of 6 Napa County judges are female. That's 67 percent — still much higher than most California counties. Thirty-six percent statewide are women.
Still, Napa's superior court is disproportionately white. Judge Elia Ortiz was the first Latin American selected for the bench when she came onboard in 2012 and Judge Monique Langhorne, who was appointed in December, was the first African-American to serve on the bench. The other four judges are white.
While court commissioners were not tallied in the report, Napa County Superior Court recently announced that Myrlys Stockdale Coleman, an African-American woman, would begin service this month.
By contrast, Census data shows Napa County is half white, a third Hispanic or Latino, nearly a tenth Asian, and a smaller percentage are either black, indigenous and Pacific Islander.
Napa County courts are not alone here. Two-thirds of superior court judges in the state were white, a tenth were Hispanic or Latino, nearly eight percent each were Asian and black, and a minority of judges identified as indigenous, Pacific Islander, mixed race or some other race, according to the report. A small minority did not provide racial data.
Still, the state judicial branch calls this progress and said courts have grown more diverse for the 13th straight year.
Compared to a 2006 count, the proportion of Asian and black judges are both up three percent, the proportion of Latino or Hispanic judges are up four percent and the proportion of white judges has dropped three percent, according to the courts. Small changes were registered in other racial or ethnic groups.
Bob Fleshman, executive officer of the Napa County courts, wrote in an email that it's important that the bench reflects the community's diversity, not just in terms of ethnicity, but gender and other backgrounds. He noted that Governors Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom have committed to appointing diverse judges.
Brown appointed 200 judges and justices in his last year, more than half of whom were women, according to the state judicial branch. Four in ten of those appointments were people of color.
Much has changed since Tisher became the first woman to serve as a judge in Napa County Superior Court. Judge Cynthia Smith recalled that during her last year at the University of California Davis law school two decades ago, it was the first year that more women than men entered the program.
Two years ago, the New York Times reported there were more women than men in law school, for the first time.
Wood spoke of her time as a research attorney for four judges at the First District Court of Appeal. Two of those judges were strong, intelligent women, she said, including Justice Carol Corrigan, who now serves on the state Supreme Court.
Smith counted Tisher among her role models and recalled the excitement in the local legal community when she was promoted to the bench.
"Any time you have a woman in a leadership role, it certainly sends a positive message to other women, other girls … and men and boys in our community too," Smith said. "If you really aspire to accomplish something and you work hard, you can do it."
Wood believes a new generation of women might be starting to see things differently.
Wood's daughter, who grew up around Tisher, had a funny look on her face when it came up in conversation that a majority of Napa County's judges are women. Her daughter didn't realize that was a new phenomenon.
“I think that this is just going to be the norm,” she said. “And that feels really good.”