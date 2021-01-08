Napa courts postponing jury trials until at least Feb. 5

In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases within Napa County and surrounding areas, as well as the active regional stay-at-home order, the Napa County Superior Court continues to stake steps to provide for the health and safety of court users and staff.
The court is postponing jury trials through at least Feb. 5, and rescheduling them for a later date. The Court previously acted to suspend jury trials in early December to reduce foot traffic in courthouses.
Jury service credit will be provided for those summoned between Dec. 7 and Feb. 5. There is no need to call or report for jury duty.
The court is encouraging the use of remote appearances when possible. Some calendars require remote appearances, others strongly encourage it. Be sure to confirm the nature and location of your hearing by accessing courtroom calendars at: www.napacourt.com/Remote.
For any questions, contact the Court Executive Office at 707-299-1110.
WATCH NOW: B12 DEFICIENCY AFFECTS UP TO 20% OF PEOPLE
SEE CARTOONS OF THE YEAR
Cartoons of the year, 2020
Check out the best work of 2020 from the eight editorial cartoonists distributed by the Washington Post Writers Group.
Every day, we bring you a Cartoon of the Day, picked by our editors from the work of the award-winning editorial cartoonists distributed by th…
Every day, we bring you a Cartoon of the Day, picked by our editors from the work of the award-winning editorial cartoonists distributed by th…
Every day, we bring you a Cartoon of the Day, picked by our editors from the work of the award-winning editorial cartoonists distributed by th…
Every day, we bring you a Cartoon of the Day, picked by our editors from the work of the award-winning editorial cartoonists distributed by th…
Every day, we bring you a Cartoon of the Day, picked by our editors from the work of the award-winning editorial cartoonists distributed by th…
Every day, we bring you a Cartoon of the Day, picked by our editors from the work of the award-winning editorial cartoonists distributed by th…
Every day, we bring you a Cartoon of the Day, picked by our editors from the work of the award-winning editorial cartoonists distributed by th…
Every day, we bring you a Cartoon of the Day, picked by our editors from the work of the award-winning editorial cartoonists distributed by th…
The year in videos: A look at some of Napa County's most memorable stories
Here is what Calistoga looked like after the town was evacuated in September.
One of Napa's largest homeless camps is located just steps from the animal shelter, river trail and OLE Health parking lot. Take a step inside.
The teachers were there. The students were (mostly) ready. But was a first day of school like no other in August, 2020.
Napa sisters Carol Frommelt and Gail Randol pick up trash while they walk the Napa River trail, nearly every other day. They've been doing thi…
Assessing the damage of the Hennessey Fire on Aug. 24 at the communities around Lake Berryessa.