Napa courts postponing jury trials until at least Feb. 5

In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases within Napa County and surrounding areas, as well as the active regional stay-at-home order, the Napa County Superior Court continues to stake steps to provide for the health and safety of court users and staff.

The court is postponing jury trials through at least Feb. 5, and rescheduling them for a later date. The Court previously acted to suspend jury trials in early December to reduce foot traffic in courthouses.

Jury service credit will be provided for those summoned between Dec. 7 and Feb. 5. There is no need to call or report for jury duty.

The court is encouraging the use of remote appearances when possible. Some calendars require remote appearances, others strongly encourage it. Be sure to confirm the nature and location of your hearing by accessing courtroom calendars at: www.napacourt.com/Remote.

For any questions, contact the Court Executive Office at 707-299-1110.

