Napa Cove project awarded affordable housing vouchers

The planned 66-unit Napa Cove affordable housing project, to be built in American Canyon, is the latest project to be assigned project-based Section 8 vouchers by the city of Napa Housing Authority.

A design permit for the development — which is planned for 3.5-acre vacant lot at 3805 Broadway in American Canyon, along Highway 29 — was approved on a 4-0 vote by the American Canyon Planning Commission on Dec. 16 last year.

At the request of developer CRP Affordable Housing, the housing authority approved a request to allocate eight project-based vouchers for the development last week. (The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, administrator of the voucher program, will need to formerly approve the voucher reservation.)

The city's housing authority operates the Section 8 voucher program countywide, said Lark Ferrell, city of Napa housing manager.

Ferrell added that project-based vouchers are distinct from the majority of Section 8 vouchers because they’re tied to a unit instead of a tenant.

Under a Section 8 voucher, local housing authorities — with funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development — pay a portion of rent to the landlords who rent to voucher holders.

The portion paid by the housing authority depends on the income of the tenant, and the remainder — generally 30% of monthly adjusted gross income for both rent and utility payments — is paid by the tenant.

Ferrell said that project-based vouchers offer a few advantages for both tenants and the community. For one, the vouchers help developers of affordable housing with financing such projects, she said, incentivizing the production of new affordable housing developments.

“Vouchers are a valuable commodity to developers,” Ferrell said.

All the units of the Napa Cove apartments, aside from a manager’s unit, are set to be affordable, according to agenda documents. That includes 39 units at or below 60% of Area Median Income (AMI), 13 below 40% of AMI and 13 below 30% of AMI.

Section 8 vouchers are restricted to those who make below 50% of the area median income, with a requirement that 75% of vouchers are restricted for people making below 30% of AMI.

Ferrell also said project-based vouchers can help with finding housing in a housing-scarce area like Napa. The city of Napa has hovered around a 2% rental apartment vacancy rate for the past decade, which the city considers a “severe rental housing shortage.”

With payment standard limits with Section 8 — the maximum the housing authority will contribute toward a tenant’s rent and utilities — and rapid rent increases, housing can be even more difficult to find for tenant-based voucher holders.

But finding housing obviously isn’t a problem if a tenant is chosen for a project-based voucher, because that voucher is tied to a specific unit.

“If you get your name pulled on a project-based voucher list, that unit is ready for you,” Ferrell said.

The tenant of a project-based voucher unit, of course, won’t be able to move out and retain the benefit, like the holder of a tenant-based voucher could. They’re allowed to request a tenant-based voucher after living in the unit for a year, Ferrell said, but receiving one could take quite a while.

