Napa COVID-19 cases continue falling

Napa County reported its lowest weekly COVID-19 new case count since early December at the beginning of the Omicron surge.

The county reported 165 new cases for March 4-10. That’s a 66% decrease from the previous week.

Updated data places cases when they actually occurred, as opposed to when they were reported to the county. This shows the Omicron surge hit a peak of 2,391 new cases during the first week of January.

The new daily case count on Friday was 29. Eleven people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, compared to 16 the previous Friday. Thirty-three percent of intensive care unit beds were available.

