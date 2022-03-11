 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa COVID-19 cases continue falling

COVID vaccine
Dreamstime photo

Napa County reported its lowest weekly COVID-19 new case count since early December at the beginning of the Omicron surge.

The county reported 165 new cases for March 4-10. That’s a 66% decrease from the previous week.

Updated data places cases when they actually occurred, as opposed to when they were reported to the county. This shows the Omicron surge hit a peak of 2,391 new cases during the first week of January.

The new daily case count on Friday was 29. Eleven people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, compared to 16 the previous Friday. Thirty-three percent of intensive care unit beds were available.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News