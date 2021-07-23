Napa COVID-19 cases top 100 for the week

Napa County’s weekly new COVID-19 case count for July 16-22 broke triple digits for the first time since mid-April.

The county reported 102 cases for the week, a 92% increase from the previous week. Cases have risen four consecutive weeks.

People in their 30s accounted for the highest proportion of known new cases at 24%, followed by people in their 20s at 18%. Fifty-four percent of the new cases involved males and 46% females, the county reported Friday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

The county did not report how many of the new cases were in vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The county also reported Friday that three people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, about the same as for recent weeks.

“Our hospital capacity is still good,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told county supervisors on Tuesday. “There is 44% bed capacity, 85% ventilator capacity and ICU beds is 25% capacity, mainly because there are other admissions outside of COVID.”

Relucio on Tuesday told county supervisors that 11 Delta variant cases have been detected locally.