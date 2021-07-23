Napa COVID-19 cases top 100 for the week

Napa County’s weekly new COVID-19 case count for July 16-22 broke triple digits for the first time since mid-April.
The county reported 102 cases for the week, a 92% increase from the previous week. Cases have risen four consecutive weeks.
People in their 30s accounted for the highest proportion of known new cases at 24%, followed by people in their 20s at 18%. Fifty-four percent of the new cases involved males and 46% females, the county reported Friday.
The county did not report how many of the new cases were in vaccinated or unvaccinated people.
The county also reported Friday that three people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, about the same as for recent weeks.
“Our hospital capacity is still good,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told county supervisors on Tuesday. “There is 44% bed capacity, 85% ventilator capacity and ICU beds is 25% capacity, mainly because there are other admissions outside of COVID.”
Relucio on Tuesday told county supervisors that 11 Delta variant cases have been detected locally.
The Delta variant first was detected in India last year and has recently caused concern nationwide and in California. It is more infectious than the original novel coronavirus strain. Napa County is among eight Bay Area counties recommending that everyone — vaccinated or not — wear masks while inside public places.
Napa County also had 11 known cases of the alpha variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in 2020.
Relucio talked about vaccinating the remaining 30% of eligible Napa County residents who are not yet fully vaccinated.
"It's an uphill climb," she said. "This is where we require a lot of teamwork."
Outreach must be more of a "ground game" than an "air game," she said. By that, she meant going beyond social media and multimedia.
A ground game is more door-to-door community outreach, partnering with trusted community partners and coordinating educational presentations to dispel vaccine myths, Relucio said.
"So basically ensuring people don't have to have an appointment to get a vaccine," she said. "And then just making sure we have walk-in clinics that are in community-based sites, such as schools, going to apartment complexes and mobile homes."
The past week also included a previously reported COVID-19-related death, the 84th locally since the pandemic began and 81st involving a county resident. The woman was younger than 65 and was vaccinated against COVID-19, but was also immunocompromised, county officials said.
