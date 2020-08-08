Napa COVID-19 testing effort powered by volunteers

Alondra Aguilar and Kristina Streeter aren’t health care professionals, yet they are among the many local volunteers who are on the front line of the COVID-19 battle.
They volunteer at the Napa Valley Expo drive-through coronavirus testing site. Testing is key to isolation-and-quarantine efforts to slow the spread of the virus, and volunteers are key to the testing effort.
At a time when the pandemic is taking an emotional toll on many, the volunteers are responding by trying to take a toll on the pandemic.
“I’m so glad I found this place,” Aguilar said as she stood on the edge of an Expo parking lot transformed into outdoor testing center. “I think this is a really great way of almost coping with it, by taking some form of action.”
About 350 people were to be tested last Thursday. They would remain in their vehicles the entire time. They would stick a cotton swab up their nose to collect secretions and hand it through the vehicle window to a site official to be taken to a laboratory for processing.
For all of this to happen, people had to drive into the Expo and then drive through various check points before reaching the testing station. At any one time, some 12 to 15 volunteers help make all of this work.
Only volunteers with health care backgrounds wearing medical gowns and other personal protective equipment are in the “hot zone” where the tests are administered. That’s not Aguilar and Streeter.
Rather, they do such things as direct traffic, ask people being tested to show identification, get requisition forms and put together test kits. Their uniform is a light-green reflective vest and, of course, a mask. They choose to work four-hour shifts two or more days a week.
The test site might seem like a COVID-19 ground zero, a magnet for people with symptoms. But Aguilar and Streeter said they feel safe given all the social distancing precautions taken. Their interactions with people being tested are done with car windows closed and everyone wearing face coverings.
“I feel safer here than I feel most places going out into the community ... when you’re in the community, not everybody follows the rules the same way,” Streeter said.
Aguilar said she worries less about being at the Expo site than at the grocery store.
Lynn Perez, deputy director of the county’s self sufficiency services division, said volunteers can feel safe at the site.
“That is something we take very seriously,” Perez said. “Everyone who comes here, we absolutely subscribe to best practices.”
About 130 volunteers have helped at various times since the testing site opened in April, Perez said. Most people there on any given day are volunteers.
“This place wouldn’t run without them,” Perez said. “It’s awesome.”
Streeter hasn’t had any special training to fight COVID-19. She writes copy for wineries and nonprofits. Like other residents, she’s trying to weather the pandemic.
“I’m holding out pretty good,” she said. “Work is OK. My husband is working. My kids are home, my two teenagers.”
What brings her to the Expo is a desire to do something, however small, to fight the virus. She’s volunteered for 15 weeks, almost as long as the Expo site has been open.
“It feels like such a big problem, and we’re such a small place," Streeter said. "Sometimes, it seems like you’re a little drop of a solution.”
But more than 20,000 tests have been done, Streeter said. Those test results have given people answers they need to take care of their health and themselves.
“That’s how this is going to be changed, by taking it on at the local level like this,” she said.
Aguilar finds the volunteer work to be good experience, given she is a pre-med student at Columbia University. She is home for summer vacation.
“I definitely have the time to spare, and I’m real glad I found this,” she said.
Napa County officials are hoping more volunteers step forward.
“This is a fantastic place to work,” test manager Caroline Upton said. “Where else can you meet different people who have the same desire to support their community? We have lunches from fantastic restaurants in Napa County that are supporting us every single day. It’s a really good opportunity for people who want to help in this COVID-19 response.”
Volunteers must be ages 18 to 60 and in good health to work at the Expo and mobile testing sites.
The Expo testing site opened in April and is a partnership between the state, the healthcare company Verily, the nonprofit disaster response group CORE and the county. Mobile sites are operated in American Canyon, Calistoga and St. Helena.
Non-medical professionals who want to volunteer can go to the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) website at napavalleycoad.org/volunteer and sign up as a volunteer on call.
People with medical backgrounds can sign up at healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov and must put Napa Medical Reserve Corps as the organization they want to join.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
