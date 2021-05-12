 Skip to main content
Napa COVID-19 vaccination clinic welcomes 12-to-15-year-olds on Thursday

The Napa County Office of Education is hosting a "Vaccines and Veggies" event on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. that has received permission to vaccine youths 12 to 15 years old, organizers said.

The Pfizer vaccine received federal approvals this week for children in the 12-15 age group. This clinic will serve anyone 12 years and older, organizers said.

Participants will receive a free produce/protein box along with the opportunity to get a no-cost COVID-19 vaccination with a $10 Target gift card.

The "Vaccines and Veggies" event will be held at the Napa County Office of Education, 2121 Imola Ave. in Napa. To register in advance visit mhealthsystem.com/napaeducation. For more information call 707-253-6810.

