Napa COVID-19 vaccination clinic welcomes 12-to-15-year-olds on Thursday

The Napa County Office of Education is hosting a "Vaccines and Veggies" event on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. that has received permission to vaccine youths 12 to 15 years old, organizers said.
The Pfizer vaccine received federal approvals this week for children in the 12-15 age group. This clinic will serve anyone 12 years and older, organizers said.
Participants will receive a free produce/protein box along with the opportunity to get a no-cost COVID-19 vaccination with a $10 Target gift card.
The "Vaccines and Veggies" event will be held at the Napa County Office of Education, 2121 Imola Ave. in Napa. To register in advance visit mhealthsystem.com/napaeducation. For more information call 707-253-6810.
Photos: Napa County's most expensive home: April 2021
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in April. Located at 7040 Silverado Trail, it sold for $8.1 million.
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
A two-vehicle collision in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, autho…
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.
A driver and her passenger were arrested on weapon allegations after a traffic stop for a Vehicle Code violation, Napa Police said.
Napa police received multiple reports of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.
A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall.