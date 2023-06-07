A weekend of art, activities and history marked Napa's first Cowboy Gathering, a tribute to the cowboys pivotal to California's early history.

Some 1,000 spectators headed to the Napa Valley Horsemen's Association grounds on Foster Road from Friday to Sunday for the gathering, which organizers promoted with the motto "Learning from the past to benefit the future."

The event illustrated the debt that present-day farmers, ranchers, horse owners and agriculturalists owe to the cowboys of the not-so-distant past, according to Elisa Turner, one of the Cowboy Gathering's three co-founders.

“We brought in the A-team,” she said on Tuesday of the cowboy historians, educators and artists who came to Napa for the gathering.

The event focused on the vaqueros of California, a Spanish term for cowboy anglicized to Californios, and their long history of horsemanship and regenerative agriculture.

Turner described the Californios as a melting-pot people who originally learned from indigenous Californians, many of whom had been enslaved by the Spanish, and combined those skills with the conquistador culture and ideals of the early Euro-American settlers in the West. They tended cattle, horses and other farm animals while overseeing large swaths of the California hills, their ranching practices designed to allow the land to heal itself after each harvest.

“It's a whole perspective and way of being; it’s not just how you train horses,” she said.

The Cowboy Gathering aims to introduce the next generation to a culture that was more sustainable, caring and tight-knit, according to Turner, who said: “Everyone looks after everyone else — it's old-school.”

The gathering played host to lasso lessons, saddle shows, musical performances and grand barbecues through the weekend. Local Western artists such as the sculptor Carl Ciliax displayed their pieces commemorating the Californios, while educators such as Bruce Sandifer and Heather Kornemann of the California Bridle Horse Association gave daily workshops on cowboy stockmanship and the need for regenerative agriculture.

It was that aspect of Californio culture that Turner, herself an adviser in regenerative business, highlighted most. “Scientists say we’re 40 harvests away from losing our topsoil,” she said, a statistic she attributes to the massive scale of modern agriculture and the exponential increase in the use of chemicals to compensate for less fertile soil.

“Regenerative agriculture is understanding and relearning the balance of nature and growing … the balance of soil and crops, and having cattle on the land,” said Turner.

The Californios didn’t tend just one crop, but were stewards of the land at large, according to Turner. The monoculture of most modern-day farms removes the holistic quality that allows soil and crops to “regenerate” independently of human interference, she said.

For Turner, “nature is a perfect system” and should be mimicked, and the next generation would do well to follow in the hoofprints of the Californios.

