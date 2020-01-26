{{featured_button_text}}

A vehicle crash Saturday night knocked out electricity for 3,378 homes and businesses, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The outage began at 8:43 p.m. when a vehicle struck a PG&E utility pole at South Freeway Drive and West Imola Avenue, Napa Police said in a Nixle emergency alert.

Most of the affected customers had their service restored by 10:05 p.m., but 123 customers remained without power while PG&E crews repaired the damage and were not reconnected until 6:53 a.m. Sunday, according to Karly Hernandez, spokesperson for the utility.

Information about the driver involved in the crash was not immediately available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.