A vehicle crash Saturday night knocked out electricity for 3,378 homes and businesses, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
The outage began at 8:43 p.m. when a vehicle struck a PG&E utility pole at South Freeway Drive and West Imola Avenue, Napa Police said in a Nixle emergency alert.
Most of the affected customers had their service restored by 10:05 p.m., but 123 customers remained without power while PG&E crews repaired the damage and were not reconnected until 6:53 a.m. Sunday, according to Karly Hernandez, spokesperson for the utility.
Information about the driver involved in the crash was not immediately available.