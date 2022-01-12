 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa crash pulls down wires into roadway

A crash in Napa brought overhead lines down on Silverado Trail Wednesday morning, and police are asking the public to avoid the area while crews work on repairs.

Napa Police issued an advisory shortly before 9:50 a.m. about the crash on the Silverado Trail between Lincoln Avenue and Winding Way.

There is no estimate yet for when the roadway will reopen, according to police.

