Old Sonoma Road was closed in both directions following a crash Tuesday evening, according to Napa Police.
In an alert at 6:53 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the road near the Foster Road intersection. Old Sonoma was shut down between Foster and Casswall Road, police said.
No reopening time was announced. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.
