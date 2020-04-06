Napa creates $500 million long-range transportation list

Highway 29 is to have changeable message signs to direct traffic when there are accidents and congestion. Miller said the signs would be particularly important during an emergency, such as a major wildfire near Napa Valley.

The planned Highway 29 of 2050 would have a $50 million interchange at Airport Junction, at the entrance to Jameson Canyon. But, while waiting for that to happen, the NVTA wants to improve the existing intersection at a cost of $3 million to provide nearer-term congestion relief.

In rural Napa Valley, major intersections would be improved along Highway 29 to the west and Silverado Trail to the east. A solution would be found for Highway 29 traffic signal backups at Madison Street in Yountville.

City of Napa proposed projects include extending Trower Avenue east to Big Ranch Road and extending Solano Avenue south over Napa Creek to First Street. Salvador Avenue would have bike lanes and sidewalks.

The St. Helena of 2050 could have extended versions of Oak Avenue, Starr Avenue and Adams Street. American Canyon could have a $50 million Newell Drive extension to South Kelly Road.

About $56 million is to go toward making life easier for bikers and walkers. That includes building new Vine Trail segments and building a Napa River trail in St. Helena.