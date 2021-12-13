Napa Creek among regional waterways rising as atmospheric river soaks Bay Area

Streams and creeks are rising rapidly around the Bay Area on Monday morning as an atmospheric river continues to drench the region.

Several streams and creeks in the North Bay are also rising, including Napa Creek, Corte Madera Creek, and Santa Rosa Creek, the National Weather Service said on social media.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

According to the Napa OneRain website, Napa Creek had risen from 3.22 feet before the Bay Area storm's arrival Saturday night to 6.32 feet by 9:30 a.m. Monday, although its water level had dropped to 5.89 feet by 11 a.m. The creek's monitoring stage is 9 feet and its flood stage is 14.5 feet.

Elsewhere, the weather service said low-lying flooding around Pilarcitos Creek in Half Moon Bay is possible. The creek is rising quickly and was above the minor flood stage by 9 a.m.

Although a break in the rain is possible late morning, more is expected in the afternoon and could contribute to more flooding around the creek, forecasters said.

Flood advisories have been extended through 10:30 a.m. around the San Francisco Bay shoreline and in the Santa Cruz Mountains due to roadway flooding and moderate to heavy rainfall.