Napa Creek Village housing revived with new owner, construction restarts

Napa Creek Village, an unfinished 48-unit “eco-village” housing complex on First Street that was headed to foreclosure, has been revived by a new owner and contractor.

New owner, OSM NCV LP, bought the property at 2614 First St., west of Highway 29, on April 16. The purchase price was $12.2 million, according to county records.

“We recently purchased Napa Creek Village to add to our growing portfolio of multifamily properties in Sonoma and Napa counties,” said Amanda Romero, a spokesperson for OSM.

“We understand there is a real need for housing and we would like to complete the vision that was originally desired by building an environmentally sustainable community in Napa," Romero said.

OSM’s intention will be to market the project as apartments, versus the original plan to sell as individual condominiums, said Romero.