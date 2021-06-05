Napa Creek Village housing revived with new owner, construction restarts

Napa Creek Village, an unfinished 48-unit “eco-village” housing complex on First Street that was headed to foreclosure, has been revived by a new owner and contractor.
New owner, OSM NCV LP, bought the property at 2614 First St., west of Highway 29, on April 16. The purchase price was $12.2 million, according to county records.
“We recently purchased Napa Creek Village to add to our growing portfolio of multifamily properties in Sonoma and Napa counties,” said Amanda Romero, a spokesperson for OSM.
“We understand there is a real need for housing and we would like to complete the vision that was originally desired by building an environmentally sustainable community in Napa," Romero said.
OSM’s intention will be to market the project as apartments, versus the original plan to sell as individual condominiums, said Romero.
“We have set aside eight affordable units for a term period of 55 years. We will have one unit at 30% to 60% of the area median income, five units will be at 30% to 80% of the median income, and two units will be at 30% to 100% of the median income," Romero said.
Rents on the remaining 40 rentals will be determined at a later date,” said Romero.
R.D. Olson Construction, a general contracting firm in Irvine, was chosen by the new owners to finish the project, said a news release.
“Having completed several projects in the surrounding area over the past five years, R.D. Olson Construction is primed to offer our expertise for accelerated completion of Napa Creek Village,” said Bill Wilhelm, president, R.D. Olson Construction.
Napa Creek Village could be finished as soon as November, said Wilhelm. “That’s what we’re shooting for,” he said.
“Our team is utilizing our deep knowledge of California energy codes and materials sourcing to provide cost-efficient and time-saving solutions to bring this project to market in just six months,” he said.
The 47,004-square-foot property will be comprised of nine buildings with 24 two-bedroom, 16 one-bedroom, and eight studio options, several of which will be pre-furnished to serve the mobile business class.
The property features a central courtyard with barbecues and fire pits, green landscaping irrigated by recycled greywater, and a community building for resident activities.
"Residents will receive substantial energy savings from the installation of photovoltaic panels, while enjoying the convenience of carports, in-unit washers and dryers and modern technology," according to the news release.
In 2016, developers broke ground on Napa Creek Village featuring 48 “green” homes. Thriving Communities and partner Healthy Buildings Cos. were the original developers of the first-of-its-kind project in Napa.
By 2020, the project had stalled. Construction was stopped. A chain link fence surrounded the parcel. Lawsuits were filed over debts reportedly owned. Napa Creek Village was scheduled to be sold in a foreclosure auction at the end of January. The estimated sale price was $11.9 million.
“The project was over budget and the original partnership could not finish it,” Bonny (Barbara) Meyer said in January. She is the co-founder of Thriving Communities, LLC.
“Unfortunately, ownership circumstances caused the project to undergo a management change in March as it was nearing completion, resulting in Healthy Buildings leaving the project,” Bob Massaro of Healthy Buildings Cos. said in January.
“We do hope that it can be purchased by someone who will finish the project to the high standards under which it was designed and entitled,” Massaro said then. Massaro was recently named to the Napa city Planning Commission.
“It’s a beautifully designed building,” Wilhelm said of Napa Creek Village.
“I give a lot of credit to the initial developer," he said. “It’s a great vision and the community deserves this kind of product.”
“We look forward to being a part of the Napa community," Romero said.
