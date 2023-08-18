Napa County will be getting over $1.3 million in funds to replace a culvert at Campbell Creek, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced Thursday.

A total of $1,315,490 in funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be provided to the county for its Campbell Creek Culvert Replacement Project.

"Restoring access to passageways for local fish populations is vital to the health and longevity of our ecosystems," Thompson said in a statement. "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in our community to improve the Campbell Creek Culvert and help ensure that this project lasts for generations to come."

Under the project, the existing covered channel at the mouth of Campbell Creek will be replaced with a bottomless arch culvert. County officials said earlier in a public notice that they also seek to resolve channel incision, or the further deepening of the creek bed through erosion, by reconnecting the creek to its historical floodplain.

The project also aims to replant new vegetation in the area, such as native trees, shrubs and herbs, county officials said.

