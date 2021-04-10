Napa cuts ties with development partner in pandemic-stalled city hall project

Napa and the company the city chose to help build a new headquarters are going their separate ways.
The city and the Los Angeles-based Plenary Group, which had teamed since 2017 to construct a downtown civic center to replace Napa’s 70-year-old city hall, have released themselves from their agreement, City Attorney Michael Barrett announced at the end of the City Council’s meeting Tuesday night.
The deal indefinitely suspends work on the city complex, for which Napa halted planning shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began to trigger economic shutdowns that emptied hotels, restaurants and other businesses and slashed city tax revenues more than a year ago.
According to Barrett, council members approved ending the pact with Plenary during a Feb. 16 closed session, and the separation was completed on March 29 when Napa made a $2.8 million termination payment to Plenary, as required in the two sides' original 2017 agreement.
City Manager Steve Potter said Thursday the fee was the city's only payment to the company in connection with the civic center project.
While no city hall replacement is now scheduled due to the budget cuts forced by COVID-19-related revenue losses, Napa’s parting with Plenary gives the city a foundation of research and analysis if it revives work on a new headquarters in the future, according to Potter.
“Part of the deal was that Plenary would turn over their product to us if we terminated the agreement,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “We get their study, their analysis, and information, and we can use that in the future if we pursue a new city hall.”
The partnership began in May 2017, after the City Council chose Plenary’s proposal for a Napa headquarters near the existing City Hall on School Street over a competing plan that would have moved city offices to Soscol Avenue’s retail and auto showroom corridor.
The complex was intended to gather into one site an array of departments that had long since outgrown a city hub built in 1952, eventually requiring the lease of seven buildings at about $300,000 in annual rent. An all-encompassing agreement tasked Plenary with designing, building and maintaining the facilities.
What emerged in January 2020, after 2½ years that included a design reboot following complaints of scant participation by residents and city staff, was a $124 million project to replace Napa’s city offices, police station and its downtown firehouse – all built before 1961 – on the same block as the current City Hall. The Community Services Building on First Street, home to Napa’s planning and public works divisions, was to be demolished to make way for parking and possibly future development.
Less than two months later, however, the coronavirus brought much of Napa’s tourism economy to a sudden halt – and with it a group of city projects that were abruptly declared non-essential as officials sought to cope with a steep fall-off in revenue as Californians were ordered to shelter at home and practice social distancing.
