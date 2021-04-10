Napa cuts ties with development partner in pandemic-stalled city hall project

“Part of the deal was that Plenary would turn over their product to us if we terminated the agreement,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “We get their study, their analysis, and information, and we can use that in the future if we pursue a new city hall.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The partnership began in May 2017, after the City Council chose Plenary’s proposal for a Napa headquarters near the existing City Hall on School Street over a competing plan that would have moved city offices to Soscol Avenue’s retail and auto showroom corridor.

The complex was intended to gather into one site an array of departments that had long since outgrown a city hub built in 1952, eventually requiring the lease of seven buildings at about $300,000 in annual rent. An all-encompassing agreement tasked Plenary with designing, building and maintaining the facilities.