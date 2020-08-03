Napa DA creates diversion program for misdemeanor offenders

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office has implemented Early Diversion Program that offers eligible misdemeanor offenders an opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction by participating and completing individually tailored classes managed by Corrective Solutions, a national administrator of alternatives to prosecution and incarceration programs.
Early Diversion Program is an alternative to the criminal justice system. Recognizing the impact that court proceedings may have on employment opportunities and long-term community productivity, the Program connects offenders with local community resources that can provide support for living a law-abiding life, the district attorney's office said in a news release Monday.
The option to participate is voluntary and occurs prior to the filing of any criminal charges. It is not available for all misdemeanor charges; some exclusions include driving under the influence, domestic violence or sexually-motivated misdemeanors.
Eligible participants are held accountable by being required to participate and complete cognitive behavioral change intervention classes that incorporate strategies to support lasting life-style changes to reintegrate offenders as productive members of their communities, officials said.
Each participant’s program is individually tailored. The program requires an initial assessment and crime-specific behavioral change classes. Additional terms may be required for completion, including drug testing, mental health services, community service, and restitution to their victim.
Early Diversion Program is available in Spanish and on-line to protect the safety and well-being of participants.
The cost ranges from between $0 and $280 depending on length of program and ability to pay.
The DA’s Office receives no financial benefit from implementation of the program, nor from any measure of success or failure of participants, the office said.
The Napa County District Attorney’s Office is committed to maintaining public safety, health, reducing recidivism, and reallocating resources in a way that reflects the public’s changing expectations of law enforcement, the news release said.
