Napa DA creates diversion program for misdemeanor offenders

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office has implemented Early Diversion Program that offers eligible misdemeanor offenders an opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction by participating and completing individually tailored classes managed by Corrective Solutions, a national administrator of alternatives to prosecution and incarceration programs.

Early Diversion Program is an alternative to the criminal justice system. Recognizing the impact that court proceedings may have on employment opportunities and long-term community productivity, the Program connects offenders with local community resources that can provide support for living a law-abiding life, the district attorney's office said in a news release Monday.

The option to participate is voluntary and occurs prior to the filing of any criminal charges. It is not available for all misdemeanor charges; some exclusions include driving under the influence, domestic violence or sexually-motivated misdemeanors.

Eligible participants are held accountable by being required to participate and complete cognitive behavioral change intervention classes that incorporate strategies to support lasting life-style changes to reintegrate offenders as productive members of their communities, officials said.