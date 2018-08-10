Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A 22-year-old Antioch man convicted of felony human trafficking of a minor was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison in Napa County Superior Court on Friday, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Jaquian Iscell Burton, who was on probation for robbery in San Joaquin County, was arrested by the Napa Special Investigations Bureau in March during an undercover operation targeting human traffickers.

Burton, who admitted to being a pimp, came to Napa with the intention of picking up a female he believed to be a sex worker, officials said. Burton expected her to make him at least $1,000 a day.

Further investigation revealed that Burton had used social media to contact and recruit a 16-year-old girl in Kings County to work as a sex worker for him, officials said. Knowing that she was a minor, officials said, Burton told the girl not to tell her friends or family about their communication.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Burton was convicted of felony pandering and human trafficking of a minor in July.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Maria Sestito is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She covers breaking news as well as crime and courts. Maria came to the Napa Valley Register in 2015 after working as a reporter and photographer at The Daily News in Jacksonville, NC.