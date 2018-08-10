A 22-year-old Antioch man convicted of felony human trafficking of a minor was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison in Napa County Superior Court on Friday, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.
Jaquian Iscell Burton, who was on probation for robbery in San Joaquin County, was arrested by the Napa Special Investigations Bureau in March during an undercover operation targeting human traffickers.
Burton, who admitted to being a pimp, came to Napa with the intention of picking up a female he believed to be a sex worker, officials said. Burton expected her to make him at least $1,000 a day.
Further investigation revealed that Burton had used social media to contact and recruit a 16-year-old girl in Kings County to work as a sex worker for him, officials said. Knowing that she was a minor, officials said, Burton told the girl not to tell her friends or family about their communication.
Burton was convicted of felony pandering and human trafficking of a minor in July.