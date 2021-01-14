 Skip to main content
Napa DA responds to questions about pre-paid debit cards arriving in the mail

  Updated
The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has received several calls from Napa County residents with questions regarding Economic Impact Payments made via pre-paid debit cards.

Recently, Congress approved EIPs to eligible households as part of a stimulus package. While many people will receive their EIP as a direct deposit to their bank, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will send approximately 8 million EIPs in the form of a pre-paid debit card.

The Treasury Department describes the EIP Cards as “safe, convenient, and secure.” Recipients will need to activate the card by providing personal identifying information and will need to create a PIN to use the card.

The EIP Card can be activated at https://www.eipcard.com. Cardholders can make purchases online or in-stores anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, get cash from domestic in network ATMs, transfer funds to a personal bank account, and obtain a replacement EIP Card if needed without incurring any fees. Cardholders can also check their card balance online, through a mobile app, or by phone without incurring fees. The EIP Card provides consumer protections against fraud, loss, and other errors.

The EIP Cards will be sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The EIP Card has the Visa name on the front of the Card and the issuing bank’s name, MetaBank, N.A., on the back of the card. Pictures of what the envelope and debit card will look like can be found on the Treasury’s website at https://home.treasury.gov/news/pressreleases/sm1229. Each mailing will include instructions on how to securely activate and use the EIP Card. Napa residents can also check the status of their EIP by visiting https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

If you received an EIP Card that you believe was not sent by the U.S. Department of the Treasury or otherwise appears to be fraudulent, please contact the Napa DA at 707-253-4059 or DAConsumer@countyofnapa.org.

