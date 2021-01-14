Napa DA responds to questions about pre-paid debit cards arriving in the mail

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has received several calls from Napa County residents with questions regarding Economic Impact Payments made via pre-paid debit cards.

Recently, Congress approved EIPs to eligible households as part of a stimulus package. While many people will receive their EIP as a direct deposit to their bank, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will send approximately 8 million EIPs in the form of a pre-paid debit card.

The Treasury Department describes the EIP Cards as “safe, convenient, and secure.” Recipients will need to activate the card by providing personal identifying information and will need to create a PIN to use the card.

The EIP Card can be activated at https://www.eipcard.com. Cardholders can make purchases online or in-stores anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, get cash from domestic in network ATMs, transfer funds to a personal bank account, and obtain a replacement EIP Card if needed without incurring any fees. Cardholders can also check their card balance online, through a mobile app, or by phone without incurring fees. The EIP Card provides consumer protections against fraud, loss, and other errors.