Napa DA warns of coronavirus-related fraud

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley urges the public to be aware of coronavirus-related fraud.
While the FDA says there are no approved vaccines, drugs or other products currently available to treat or prevent coronavirus, several companies have advertised dietary supplements, teas, essential oils, and colloidal silver to treat or cure the virus.
The FDA and FTC recently issued warning letters to seven companies that were advertising and selling such products. For more information: https://bit.ly/3dhdiD0
Also, the federal and state governments are working on stimulus packages to cushion the economic impact from the coronavirus, including possibly sending checks directly to individuals.
Regardless of the form the relief takes, please remember that: (1) the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money, (2) the government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number, and (3) the government has not finalized any payment plan yet and anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is illegitimate, the District Attorney's Office said.
Be wary of emails claiming to be from the CDC, the WHO, or other similar public health agencies. It is unlikely that these organizations will email you directly with updates. And they certainly will not ask you for your personal information, such as your Social Security number, bank account numbers, or logins and passwords.
The best place to find up-to-date information from these organizations is on their websites such as CDC: https://bit.ly/2WxW4vw
During a crisis, people often want to help out by donating to a charity. However, crises also bring out fake charity schemes. The FTC has advice on how to research your chosen charity to make sure it is a legitimate organization. Go to: https://bit.ly/2wsLuuO
Helpful information on Coronavirus and other consumer scams can be found on the FTC’s website at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/ and the California Attorney General’s website at https://oag.ca.gov/consumers.
Anyone who has been the victim of fraud, or who has information regarding fraudulent activity, is encouraged to immediately file a complaint with the District Attorney’s Office by going to our website (https://www.countyofnapa.org/578/ConsumerEnvironmental-ProtectionUnit) or by calling (707) 253-4059.
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
