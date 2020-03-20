Napa DA warns of coronavirus-related fraud

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley urges the public to be aware of coronavirus-related fraud.

While the FDA says there are no approved vaccines, drugs or other products currently available to treat or prevent coronavirus, several companies have advertised dietary supplements, teas, essential oils, and colloidal silver to treat or cure the virus.

The FDA and FTC recently issued warning letters to seven companies that were advertising and selling such products. For more information: https://bit.ly/3dhdiD0

Also, the federal and state governments are working on stimulus packages to cushion the economic impact from the coronavirus, including possibly sending checks directly to individuals.

Regardless of the form the relief takes, please remember that: (1) the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money, (2) the government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number, and (3) the government has not finalized any payment plan yet and anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is illegitimate, the District Attorney's Office said.