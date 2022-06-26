Napa dance and celebrations highlight Pride month

People packed the Blue Note Napa during the Pride Dance Wednesday night. The sold-out dance party and drag queen show was a highlight of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
People take photos with Drag Queens Unike, Lotus Party and Lolita Hernandez after their performances at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Drag Queen Lotus Party pauses before performing at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Kairi Fleming, 11, receives a balloon sword made by Elaine Fuerte, 15, at a Pride picnic at Kennedy Park in Napa.
Catalina Moreno, 6, plays with a rainbow-colored Jenga set during a Pride picnic Friday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Napa.
Janella Otell blows bubbles that are reflecting rainbow colors at a Pride picnic at Kennedy Park in Napa on Friday.
Pax Heine, 10, stands in a chalk rainbow during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County library in Napa on Saturday. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations for Pride month.
Pax Heine, 10, created chalk art during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County Library in Napa on Saturday.
Val Heine, 8, front is seen leading Kaya Ruth, 7, along a rainbow path that she created during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County Library on Saturday morning. The event was part of the ongoing local celebrations for Pride month.
Blue Note Napa, housed at the historic Napa Valley Opera House on Main Street, played host Wednesday night to a Pride dance – its first such in-person celebration of Pride month since 2019, before the event shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds attended the dance, which featured the Napa disc jockey Rob “DJ Rotten Robbie” Doughty and starred the North Bay drag queens Lolita Hernandez, Lotus and Unieke Moore.
Friday afternoon, families gathered for a Pride picnic held at Kennedy Park. The event originally was to include a Pride walk at the park, but organizers canceled the walk to allow picnic guests time to attend the demonstration later Friday in Napa against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, released earlier in the day, that removed the protection of abortion rights created by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Pride parades kicked off in some of America’s biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court could reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015. That warning shot came after a year of legislative defeats for the LGBTQ community, including the passage of laws in some states limiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity with children.
On Saturday, the Napa County Library on downtown Coombs Street hosted the city’s third annual Chalk for Justice gathering, organized by First 5’s Rainbow Action Network. Participants created a variety of artworks in chalk on the themes of equality for sexual, racial and other minorities.
Pride month commemorates the birth of the modern movement for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights with the riots and protests against a police raid of New York City’s Stonewall Inn in June 1969.
