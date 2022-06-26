Napa dance and celebrations highlight Pride month

Napa’s month of celebrating LGBTQ pride and equality continued last week, extending from a historic downtown theater to a city park and on to the sidewalks outside the public library.

Blue Note Napa, housed at the historic Napa Valley Opera House on Main Street, played host Wednesday night to a Pride dance – its first such in-person celebration of Pride month since 2019, before the event shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds attended the dance, which featured the Napa disc jockey Rob “DJ Rotten Robbie” Doughty and starred the North Bay drag queens Lolita Hernandez, Lotus and Unieke Moore.

Friday afternoon, families gathered for a Pride picnic held at Kennedy Park. The event originally was to include a Pride walk at the park, but organizers canceled the walk to allow picnic guests time to attend the demonstration later Friday in Napa against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, released earlier in the day, that removed the protection of abortion rights created by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

On Saturday, the Napa County Library on downtown Coombs Street hosted the city’s third annual Chalk for Justice gathering, organized by First 5’s Rainbow Action Network. Participants created a variety of artworks in chalk on the themes of equality for sexual, racial and other minorities.

Pride month commemorates the birth of the modern movement for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights with the riots and protests against a police raid of New York City’s Stonewall Inn in June 1969.

More information about Napa’s remaining Pride events this week is available on the LGBTQ Connection website at lgbtqconnection.org/napa-pride-2022