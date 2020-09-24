Napa debuts first public phone charging station

Four USB charging ports are now available for anyone to plug in. Users still need to provide their own charging cable, he noted. To reach the shelf from the plug, the cord needs to be at least 6 feet long.

Mishra is working remotely these days but from what he hears, the plugs are being used.

On Wednesday, Napan Brian Weldon was sitting around the corner from the charging stations. The bus is his primary mode of transportation, said Weldon. He didn’t know about the new charging station but he likes the idea.

“There have been times when I could have used it,” he said. “Sometimes I have been so desperate I have gotten on a gray bus all the way to Calistoga” just to charge his phone, he said. Weldon was referring to the new NVTA buses that are painted gray. Those buses feature phone charging ports by each seat, he noted.

He thinks he will use the new charging station. “They could probably use some more,” said Weldon.

Napa Mayor Jill Techel said she was intrigued by the idea of outdoor charging stations.