The Democrats of Napa Valley Club will host “Climate of Action” on Oct. 12, bringing together 12 climate experts on what we can do to win the battle against climate change in Napa Valley, the Bay Area, and the U.S.
"We are so pleased to have an exciting group of international climate experts coming to Napa to help us tackle, and be prepared for, climate change here at home and beyond," said Johanna O'Kelley, president of the Democrats of Napa Valley. "Climate change is happening now, but we need to know that we can mitigate the impacts locally if we take action now, for a healthy & sustainable future. This is our responsibility for the next generation."
Speakers will include Carl Pope, Michael Bloomberg's climate advisor; Daniel Kammen, Distinguished Professor of Energy at UC Berkeley, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize; Paul Ullrich, Associate Professor, UC Davis, Regional and Global Climate Modeling; Undersecretary Jenny Lester-Moffit, California Department of Food & Agriculture; Aurora Benton, international sustainable hospitality industry expert; Daniel Rodríguez, Chancellor's Professor of Regional Planning and Transportation Studies, UC Berkeley; Giuliana di Laura Velez, former strategic researcher with New Consensus for the Green New Deal.
Barry Martin, producer and host of Wine Country Live on KVON 1440 AM, is the MC for Climate of Action.
In addition, there will be community partners tabling with various ways to take action, Napa Bike Shop will be offering free e-bike and e-scooter test rides, and Alexis Baking Company (ABC Bakery) will be providing the climate-smart meals.
The event will be 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for registration, breakfast, exhibit tables, and e-test rides.
Ticket are $45, with a $25 rate for full-time Students and $35 for seniors 60 and older. Tickets include breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack from ABC Bakery.
For more information, visit napavalleydems.org/climate.