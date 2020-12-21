 Skip to main content
Napa deputies arrest 3 suspects for an attempted catalytic converter theft

A west Napa resident dialed 911 shortly after 3 a.m. Friday to report that three people were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a car parking on her property.

Napa Police reported earlier this month that there has been an epidemic of catalytic converter thefts. These pollution control devices have a high resale value on the black market.

Friday morning's call set in motion a high-speed chase of over 100 mph from Napa to almost American Canyon where the suspects were apprehended with the help of K-9 Apollo who bit two of them, Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, said Monday.

The attempted theft occurred on the 2200 block of Sandra Drive, an island of unincorporated land surrounded by the city of Napa, Wofford said. The chase began when a deputy spotted a car matching the suspects' vehicle on Redwood Road at Carol Drive, he said.

The suspects ran a red light on Redwood, shot south on Highway 29 at speeds of up to 110 mph and drove over a spike strip on Highway 29 at Soscol Ferry Road, Wofford said.

The car was still able to keep going. At the juncture with Jameson Canyon Road, the vehicle switched over to the northbound lanes and continued southbound before exiting the highway at Napa Junction, Wofford said.

Deputies arrested three suspects from out of county: Steven William Casey, 30, of Oakland; Micaela Mercie Grandado, 24, of Patterson, and Jesus Gomez, 28, of Oakland.

The suspects were first checked out at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of going the wrong way on a roadway to evade a peace officer, evading a peace officer with disregard for safety and conspiracy to commit a crime, Wofford said.

Possible misdemeanor charge include vehicle tampering, possessing of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and resisting a peace officer.

Over the past three months, Napa Police reported at least 37 catalytic converter thefts within the city limits. 

A thief is able to sell a stolen catalytic converter for $100 to $500, primarily for precious metals such as platinum and rhodium, police said.

The victimized vehicle owner typically has to shell out $2,000 to $3,000 for a replacement converter, police said.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

