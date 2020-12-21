Napa deputies arrest 3 suspects for an attempted catalytic converter theft

A west Napa resident dialed 911 shortly after 3 a.m. Friday to report that three people were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a car parking on her property.

Napa Police reported earlier this month that there has been an epidemic of catalytic converter thefts. These pollution control devices have a high resale value on the black market.

Friday morning's call set in motion a high-speed chase of over 100 mph from Napa to almost American Canyon where the suspects were apprehended with the help of K-9 Apollo who bit two of them, Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, said Monday.

The attempted theft occurred on the 2200 block of Sandra Drive, an island of unincorporated land surrounded by the city of Napa, Wofford said. The chase began when a deputy spotted a car matching the suspects' vehicle on Redwood Road at Carol Drive, he said.

The suspects ran a red light on Redwood, shot south on Highway 29 at speeds of up to 110 mph and drove over a spike strip on Highway 29 at Soscol Ferry Road, Wofford said.