Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist early Thursday morning who had been pursued by law enforcement from Lake County at speeds up to 85 mph, sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford said.
The chase began in Lakeport and ended on Highway 29 north of Yountville at about 2:30 a.m., with Napa deputies deploying multiple spike strips to finally bring the SUV to a halt, Wofford said.
An arrest was made only after the driver fled on foot and was apprehended by a police dog, he said.
Justine Marissa Ridgley, 27, of Los Angeles, was booked into the Napa County jail after being treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Wofford said.
Ridgley was arrested for investigation of a felony -- evading peace officers with disregard for public safety -- and three misdemeanors, including possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, Wofford said.
Lake County law enforcement officers followed the suspect to the Napa County line where Napa sheriff's deputies continued the pursuit, Wofford said.