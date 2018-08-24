The Napa Special Investigations Bureau conducted a prostitution sting, resulting in the arrest of a 22-year-old Napa woman whose 7-month-old child was taken into protective custody by Napa County Children’s Welfare Services.
Detectives received information this month that a Napa woman was engaged in prostitution from her apartment in the 3600 block of Solano Avenue, the bureau said in a news release.
On Wednesday, NSIB detectives served a search warrant. Detectives learned the young mother first engaged in prostitution in Napa County at the age of 16 and was currently engaging in prostitution at home, sometimes while her infant was home with her, the bureau said.
NSIB booked the woman, who was not identified, into the Napa County jail for possible charges of child endangerment, keeping a minor in a house of prostitution, and maintaining a house of prostitution.
NSIB investigates drug trafficking and human trafficking in Napa County. Community members are urged to call NSIB at 253-4458 with tips. Callers can remain confidential or anonymous.