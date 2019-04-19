A Napa couple was arrested Wednesday for child endangerment when methamphetamine allegedly was found in a Napa residence where a three-month-old child was living, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said Thursday.
Detectives were conducting a probation search at the residence in the 1200 block of Spruce Street when they found a glass pipe and an empty bottle of morphine in a child's diaper bag, Lt. Ricky Greenberg said.
Christine Madolone, 24, and Jesse Jones, 26, who were living in the home and are on probation, were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. Jones also was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, Greenberg said.
Detectives also arrested a Vallejo woman at the residence on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine in her purse. A man and a woman from Napa who were in the home were also arrested on warrants for violating their probation, Greenberg said.
