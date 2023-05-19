Fourth of July in the city of Napa will include a parade, music, food, carnival games — but no city-sponsored, multi-colored fireworks exploding across the night’s sky.

City Manager Steve Potter announced that the city's fireworks display is being discontinued. City officials didn't portray the Fourth as being a fizzle given all the other events, just lacking pyrotechnic sizzle.

“We did not arrive at this decision easily and weighed many factors as they related to public safety, the environment, and the health and well-being of our community,” Potter wrote in a letter to the Napa Valley Register.

He listed a number of factors that went into the decision. They are increasing regional fire concerns, environmental concerns related to fireworks debris and the chemicals contained in them and noise and disruption affecting some residents and pets.

“My hope is that our community continues to embrace the Fourth of July holiday by coming together and celebrating everything that makes Napa and our country a great place to live, work and play,” he wrote. “I know I will be there, and I look forward to seeing many familiar faces, as well as new faces, on this festive day.”

Mayor Scott Sedgley on Friday called the city’s decision “a sign of the times.” He listed the same factors that Potter did and said no single one came to the fore, but that it was a combination.

Sedgley, a former Napa firefighter, was asked if fireworks being shot up by professionals from Napa Valley Expo posed any wildfire concerns.

Not wildfires, Sedgley said. But city fireworks have caused a few little, smoldering spot fires from the glowing debris. And there is a concern, depending on wind, that something might carry to the Alta Heights area where there is higher potential for something to spark, he added.

Neither Sedgley nor Potter listed money as a factor for the discontinuation. City officials said the approximately 15-minute fireworks display last year cost $35,000, though that doesn’t include such related costs as street closures, staff, security, planning and renting the Expo.

The decision to discontinue fireworks wasn’t made by a vote of the City Council. Sedgley said city officials briefed city council members individually.

“A full-blown public hearing on pyrotechnics, I don’t know if that would be productive,” he said.

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio had a different view. She spoke by phone Friday from Washington D.C., where she was standing in the National Mall looking at the Lincoln Memorial.

“My initial response is disappointment," she said. "This was a decision made by city staff, not by City Council. I hope we can discuss this and bring it back next year. For me personally, the fireworks show and the Fourth of July is a very special day and celebration.”

By the time she heard of the decision, it was too late to reverse course for this year, Alessio said. What happens next year depends on the community.

"If our community doesn't miss it, maybe there won't be a discussion," she said.

Neighboring American Canyon plans to have a Fourth of July fireworks display at Community Park II. Mayor Leon Garcia said shows in past years have been packed, with visitors coming from such places as Vallejo and Napa.

Now there’s the prospect that even more city of Napa residents might go to American Canyon to see fireworks.

“It’s pretty crowded,” Garcia said. “If people come, come early because spots will be taken.”

One year, the city didn’t have a fireworks display, Garcia said. Illegal fireworks were common.

“Just boom, boom, boom all over the place,” he said. “Do you want to have a managed show or everyone doing their own, illegal activities?”

Sedgley expects there will be some illegal fireworks activity in Napa this year without the city display. But, he said, hopefully the city can get the word out to convince people to refrain from it.

The city didn’t hold a fireworks display during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when gatherings were discouraged. Sedgley said some people will use illegal fireworks, city show or not. But he didn’t notice a huge uptick during the pandemic years.

Napa last year had its full slate of Fourth of July activities, complete with fireworks, since 2019.

People flocked toward the downtown as darkness fell, making parking difficult to find and a several block walk necessary for latecomers. People jammed into Veterans Memorial Park, stood or sat in parking lots, basically went to where ever they could find an open spot. Children held glow sticks and glow loops.

There were plenty of smiles. And yes, there was plenty of noise in neighborhoods such as the one north of Oxbow Commons. The neighborhood had a party well into Monday night, whether its residents wanted one or not.

For better or worse, none of this will happen this year.

“I realize this is an unpopular decision for some and a welcome one for others,” Potter wrote.

This year's Fourth of July parade sponsored by Napa Sunrise Rotary with begin at 10 a.m. and be on Second and Third streets. The city will hold a celebration from 3 to 8 p.m. in Oxbow Commons. It is to include a kids zone, food court, bands and a salute to America from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.

