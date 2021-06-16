Napa District Attorney and deputy elected to California District Attorneys Association board

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley and Deputy District Attorney Aimee McLeod have been elected to serve on the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 term. That means two of the nine statewide seats are now filled by Napa County prosecutors.

CDAA members are prosecutors throughout the state of California. Their mission is to promote justice by enhancing prosecutorial excellence through continuing legal education and legislative advocacy. In addition to offering seminars, publications, and extensive online tools, CDAA serves as a forum for the exchange of information and innovation in the criminal justice field.

Haley has served Napa County as a prosecutor since coming to the office in 2005, holding prior positions as Deputy and Chief Deputy. She currently serves as the Co-Chair of both the Ethics Committee and the Legislative Committee for CDAA.

Mcleod has been a prosecutor for 14 years. She is currently a team leader of the General Felony Unit, specializing in arson and drug endangered children cases. McLeod previously served as a Deputy District Attorney in the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.