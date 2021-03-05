Napa district lays out new scenarios for closing or merging schools in 2022-23

Will Harvest Middle School shut down in 2022, or will another Napa school close its doors instead? And where will Napa children receiving dual English-Spanish instruction go to class?
Leaders and advisers with the Napa Valley Unified School District this week have started grappling with those possibilities as the district laid out alternatives for boiling down its footprint, amid excess classroom capacity and an attendance decline that is expected to worsen budget woes during the decade.
On Tuesday, a 50-member task force of teachers, administrators and parents started to weigh one plan that would eliminate one of the city of Napa’s four campuses for students in grades 6 to 8 starting with the 2022-23 academic year, against an alternative that would shut Harvest Middle School along with one elementary campus – but also channel hundreds of students receiving dual-language immersion to the year-old River Middle School campus and an existing grade school yet to be chosen.
A third option involves converting Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road – which NVUSD briefly marked for possible closure last fall before an outcry from parents and staff led the district to pull back – into a centralized campus for some 550 elementary and middle school students receiving dual English-Spanish instruction.
Such a move would allow children and young teenagers to stay on the same campus for as long as nine years, but district leaders warned the plan would require tens of millions in additional dollars, with no funding sources in sight.
The middle school task force, which began a slate of six meetings in January, is scheduled to debate the possibilities – weighing the effects of shutting schools in various neighborhoods against the cost of upkeep and upgrades to keep aging buildings open – at its remaining meetings March 16 and April 6.
School parents also will get to offer their opinions about closing or preserving schools at a pair of town hall meetings NVUSD is staging online early next week. An English-language forum will be held Monday and a Spanish-language forum Tuesday, with both starting at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
A middle school overhaul plan recommended by the task force is expected to go before NVUSD’s board for a decision in late April or early May, giving the district a full school year to prepare for the downsizing.
With NVUSD’s attendance slipping from about 17,200 in 2015 to a projected 15,200 by 2027, district officials are seeking to cut expenses as its share of state per-student funding shrinks along with enrollment.
NVUSD officials laid out four scenarios for the task force:
• Standing pat and not closing any campuses.
• Shutting down one of the four Napa middle schools and moving dual-immersion teaching to one of the three remaining campuses, while keeping open the dual-immersion Napa Valley Language Academy, which teaches kindergarten to sixth grade. The district estimated a saving of $1.2 million if the River school is closed, or $2 million to $2.2 million a year if a different Napa campus shuts down, said Dana Page, assistant superintendent for human resources.
• Closing the Harvest school and merging all dual-language students from the three schools offering the program – NVLA, Pueblo Vista and Harvest – at an estimated annual savings of $2.9 million to $3.2 million. Those in kindergarten to third grade would continue the program at a grade school site to be announced, while dual-language instruction in grades 4-8 would be moved to the River school.
• Closing NVLA and Pueblo Vista, and consolidating all dual-immersion students through eighth grade on the Harvest campus.
While acknowledging support among some parents for devoting the entire Harvest school to dual-language education, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti called that plan financially unworkable due to upgrade costs the district estimated at $30 million to $50 million, compared to the $1.7 million to be saved by vacating two grade-school sites.
“We don’t have it, and we don’t have a mechanism between now and 2022-23 to generate that $30-50 million,” she told task force members. All funding from Measure H, the $269 million school bond measure approved by voters in 2016, has been spent or committed to other projects, and selling surplus district property to raise money could take up to three years with no guarantee of an adequate payoff, Mucetti said.
The cost of overhauling Harvest to host nine grades of dual English-Spanish teaching would include adding playgrounds, bathrooms and other fixtures for young children, as well as upgrading the campus to modern seismic and disabled-access standards, according to Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent for operational services.
Some task force members worried about moving dual-language programs out of both Harvest on Old Sonoma Road and NVLA on Kilburn Avenue in the Westwood neighborhood, saying those departures may leave more lower-income or Spanish-speaking families without a nearby public school or convenient after-school activities.
Such concerns reflect a delicate balance the school district and its advisers are attempting to strike between efficiency and equity across neighborhoods. Although the overall glut of student spaces in middle schools runs into the hundreds, the bulk of vacancies are in three of Napa’s older campuses dating to the 1950s – Harvest, Redwood and Silverado – rather than River, a onetime charter school whose current home was built out of the former Salvador Elementary in north Napa and opened only last year.
Harvest, which would close under the proposal to move middle-school dual-language curriculum north to the River campus, has a student body more than three-quarters Latino, with English learners comprising about 30% of students and 66% from low-income families eligible for free or discounted school lunches. The school also is filled to less than half its capacity, after the River school vacated its old quarters on the campus to move to north Napa.
After NVUSD announced in October it was considering a shutdown of the Harvest school, parents and supporters quickly rallied to its support with an online Save Harvest Middle School group and a petition that garnered about 3,000 signatures. The district then changed course and agreed to evaluate all middle school campuses within the city of Napa, and issued a set of guiding principles promising to weigh class and racial equity alongside program excellence and fiscal soundness.
