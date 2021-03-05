Napa district lays out new scenarios for closing or merging schools in 2022-23

What’s next

NVUSD has scheduled online town hall meetings next week for parents to share their opinions on the future of middle schools in the city of Napa: Harvest, Redwood, River and Silverado.

An English-language meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, with Spanish interpretation available, and a Spanish-language meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Internet users can view and comment during both sessions via Zoom.

The English forum can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/94009683848 and the Spanish forum at https://zoom.us/j/91378195447

Two more meetings of NVUSD’s Middle School Redesign Task Force are slated for March 16 and April 6, with both sessions running from 6 to 8 p.m. and viewable on the NVUSD TV page on YouTube. A final vote by the NVUSD board on closing and/or merging campuses is expected in late April or early May.

For more information, visit the district’s middle school task force page at https://bit.ly/3kGGrMd