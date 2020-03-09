You are the owner of this article.
Napa doctor placed on medical probation following DUI

Medical Board of California

A Napa-based emergency room doctor who was convicted of driving under the influence has been placed on four years’ probation by the Medical Board of California.

After being accused of unprofessional conduct, criminal conviction of a crime and dangerous use of alcohol, Gary Paul Young M.D. is now prohibited from using any controlled substances including alcohol.

He must also perform community service, attend an ethics course, participate in drug screening, be monitored at work and complete other requirements.

The order was published by the Medical Board of California on Jan. 31.

The charges, filed in November 2018, stem from an incident in April 2016. At that time, Young was arrested in Anaheim for DUI with a blood alcohol content in excess of .2%.

Young pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 15 days in custody, three years’ probation, a fine of $2,024 and a nine-month DUI program.

A call to Young’s attorney was not immediately returned last week.

The physician is a member of the medical staff who treats patients in the emergency department at the Queen, said a hospital spokesperson.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

