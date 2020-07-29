Napa doctor surrenders medical license: can reapply in two years

A Napa doctor accused of sexual misconduct, sexual exploitation of a patient, negligence and furnishing drugs without a prescription can’t practice medicine for at least two years.
According to July 21 decision by the Medical Board of California, Andrew Charles Patrinellis, M.D., agreed not to contest the charges and to surrender his license. However, he can ask the board to reinstate his license after that two-year period, according to the statement.
The charges against Patrinellis go back to 2017.
According to the Medical Board of California, in early 2017, a woman in her early 20s, referred to as P-1, became Patrinellis’ patient.
The woman, identified by a family member as Vanessa French, died by suicide on Jan. 10, 2018. She was 23. At the time of the accusation, Patrinellis was 52.
“When I found out that Andrew Patrinellis surrendered his license I breathed a sigh of relief,” Heather Anderson, the sister-in-law of Vanessa French, wrote on Wednesday.
“Not only had some sort of justice prevailed but we could avoid a lengthy trial which would bring up painful memories of my late sister-in-law Vanessa.”
“To this day I think she had a manic episode due to the medication which was inappropriately prescribed by Andrew Patrinellis,” which led her to die by suicide, said Anderson.
“I really don’t think he deserves to practice medicine again ... It’s heart-breaking that it took her death to bring light to his malpractice,” she said.
Patrinellis’s lawyer declined to comment.
“I do not comment on matters that remain in active status,” said Robert Hodges, the attorney representing Patrinellis.
Patrinellis treated the woman, who lived in Sonoma County, for a variety of issues including insomnia, trouble concentrating, back pain and other minor illnesses and injuries.
However, before her first visit with the physician, Patrinellis had already prescribed Ambien and Adderall for the woman, according to the accusation. Medical records failed to document when and why, according to the complaint.
Patrinellis knew his patient had a history of substance abuse, ongoing drug use and psychiatric issues yet he continued to prescribe Adderall to her, according to the accusation.
While he was treating this woman, the physician paid for “pole dance” lessons, clothing and accessory purchases made by his patient using his credit card.
The doctor/patient relationship included cash deposits. More than 30 times between October 2016 and January 2018, the physician deposited cash amounts totalling $3,290 into his patient’s bank account, according to the medical board.
The medical board accusation states that Patrinellis “frequently” exchanged Facebook and text messages with this female patient that were described as “highly personal and referenced sexual activity and drug use.”
According to the state medical board, mixed between personal texts, Patrinellis texted his patient medical advice, treatment and information.
According to the state medical board, Patrinellis “deviated” from the accepted doctor-patient boundaries by exchanging graphic sexual material with the woman, giving her money and access to his credit cards, by sexual contact and encouraging drug use while knowing of her ongoing struggles with substance abuse.
The physician prescribed drugs to a vulnerable patient when he was engaging in an unethical and inappropriate sexualized relationship with his patient, the accusation stated.
Patrinellis was also negligent in how he prescribed drugs for her and failed to maintain accurate medical records, read the accusation.
According to its website, as of Monday, the physician was listed as the medical director and founder of Napa Valley Medical & Esthetics.
On the Napa Valley MD website, Patrinellis is listed as a physician and medical director.
In addition to the young woman who died, there was a second patient named in the original accusation.
According to the medical board, a woman referred to as P-2 was treated at a facility where Patrinellis also worked called Hayes Valley Medical & Esthetics.
In 2014 and 2015, this patient suffered nerve damage as a result of her treatment at this facility.
The board alleged that Patrinellis failed to maintain proper supervision and command of his nursing staff, the accusation stated.
Patrinellis failed to document or discuss a treatment plan with his patient. He also failed to document or obtain informed consent including discussion of any risks or benefits for the administration of Botox, dermal fillers and other products. He also failed to maintain adequate medical records.
The woman now has long-term and permanent disfigurements including masses of tissue on her chin, right eye, right cheek and right temple. She has excess collagen on her chin, cheek and neck, a lopsided smile “and long lasting pain.”
A civil case filed in Sonoma County alleging wrongful death of the first woman continues. That case was filed by Patrick French, a relative of the woman who died. French is represented by attorney Ed Nevin.
“I was disappointed,” to hear that Patrinellis can reapply to regain his license in two years, said Nevin.
Watch now: how to properly wear and wash your face mask
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.