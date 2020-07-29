Napa doctor surrenders medical license: can reapply in two years

“To this day I think she had a manic episode due to the medication which was inappropriately prescribed by Andrew Patrinellis,” which led her to die by suicide, said Anderson.

“I really don’t think he deserves to practice medicine again ... It’s heart-breaking that it took her death to bring light to his malpractice,” she said.

Patrinellis’s lawyer declined to comment.

“I do not comment on matters that remain in active status,” said Robert Hodges, the attorney representing Patrinellis.

Patrinellis treated the woman, who lived in Sonoma County, for a variety of issues including insomnia, trouble concentrating, back pain and other minor illnesses and injuries.

However, before her first visit with the physician, Patrinellis had already prescribed Ambien and Adderall for the woman, according to the accusation. Medical records failed to document when and why, according to the complaint.

Patrinellis knew his patient had a history of substance abuse, ongoing drug use and psychiatric issues yet he continued to prescribe Adderall to her, according to the accusation.