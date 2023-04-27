A Napa dog owner was given until Friday to surrender as many as 20 Goldendoodle dogs that she has
allegedly been keeping illegally at her property.
On Tuesday, Napa County Superior Court Judge Diane Price ordered Melinda Stewart to bring her 20 dogs to the Napa County Animal Shelter by 3 p.m. Friday.
In addition, during those proceedings, Stewart is not allowed to have contact with her neighbors about the dogs, or possess or breed any canines.
Napa County Animal Control is also authorized to inspect Stewart’s property and seize any dogs found after Friday. Stewart lives in the 4000 section of Dry Creek Road.
An off-leash pack of fluffy Goldendoodles has been roaming around Dry Creek Road in Napa. The DA's office has charged the owner with 19 criminal complaints.
For more than two years, residents around Dry Creek Road in west Napa have reported that a pack of Goldendoodles has been roaming the winding country roads and neighboring properties.
Earlier this year, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office charged Stewart with 19 criminal complaints. Those misdemeanor counts included “dogs at large” and “public nuisance” from periods including September 2022 to this March.
The district attorney's office has since updated that complaint to 32 counts of “dogs at large,” “public nuisance” and “assault on a peace officer.”
On Tuesday, Napa County Deputy District Attorney Shashawnya Worley said that Animal Control had been to Stewart “over 100 times” due to stray dogs.
A trial set for June 12 could include testimony from neighbors, sheriff’s deputies and sergeants, and animal shelter workers.
This pack of 'wild' Goldendoodles has been roaming Dry Creek Road for many months. Take a look at the off-leash dogs here.
Submitted video
Photos: 'Wild' Goldendoodles roam Napa country roads
Goldendoodles of Napa
This photo, while blurry, shows a pack of Goldendoodles that during the past two years have been seen roaming Dry Creek Road and nearby areas of Napa County.
Submitted photo
Goldendoodles of Napa
A trail camera at Paul Woodward's home on Dry Creek Road in Napa captured this 2021 image of Goldendoodle dogs roaming off leash on his property. The Napa County District Attorney's Office has charged the owner of the dogs with 19 criminal counts for "dogs off leash."
Submitted photo
Goldendoodles of Napa
A trail camera at Paul Woodward's home on Dry Creek Road in Napa captured this 2022 image of Goldendoodle dogs roaming off leash on his property. The Napa County District Attorney's Office has charged the owner of the dogs with 19 criminal counts for "dogs off leash."
Submitted photo
Goldendoodles of Napa
A trail camera at Paul Woodward's home on Dry Creek Road in Napa captured this 2022 image of Goldendoodle dogs roaming off leash on his property. The Napa District Attorney has charged the owner of the dogs with 19 criminal counts for "dogs off leash."
Submitted photo
Goldendoodles of Napa
A trail camera at Paul Woodward's home on Dry Creek Road in Napa captured this image of a coyote on his property.
Submitted photo
Goldendoodles of Napa
A trail camera at Paul Woodward's home on Dry Creek Road in Napa captured this 2022 image of a mountain lion on his property.
Submitted photo
Goldendoodles of Napa
A trail camera at Paul Woodward's home on Dry Creek Road in Napa captured this 2022 image of a mountain lion on his property.
Submitted photo
Goldendoodle
A Goldendoodle dog is seen lying in the sun at a home on Dry Creek Road in Napa on Wednesday. A pack of Goldendoodles have been roaming off leash and their owner has been charged with 19 counts of having "dogs at large."
Nick Otto, Register
Goldendoodle
A Goldendoodle dog is seen lying in the sun at a home on Dry Creek Road in Napa on Wednesday. A pack of Goldendoodles have been roaming off leash and the owner has been charged with 19 counts of having "dogs at large."
Nick Otto, Register
Goldendoodles of Napa
A dog, one of more than a dozen that have been roaming the street and area, as seen on Dry Creek Road. The Napa County District Attorney's Office has charged the owner of the dogs with 19 criminal counts for "dogs off leash."
Submitted photo
Goldendoodles of Napa
A dog, one of more than a dozen that have been roaming the street and area, as seen on Dry Creek Road. The Napa District Attorney has charged the owner of the dogs with 19 criminal counts for "dogs off leash."
Submitted photo
Goldendoodles of Napa
For more than a year, these Goldendoodle dogs have been seen roaming on Dry Creek Road. The Napa District Attorney has since charged the owner of the dogs with 19 criminal counts for "dogs off leash."
Submitted photo
