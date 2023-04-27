A Napa dog owner was given until Friday to surrender as many as 20 Goldendoodle dogs that she has allegedly been keeping illegally at her property.

On Tuesday, Napa County Superior Court Judge Diane Price ordered Melinda Stewart to bring her 20 dogs to the Napa County Animal Shelter by 3 p.m. Friday.

In addition, during those proceedings, Stewart is not allowed to have contact with her neighbors about the dogs, or possess or breed any canines.

Napa County Animal Control is also authorized to inspect Stewart’s property and seize any dogs found after Friday. Stewart lives in the 4000 section of Dry Creek Road.

For more than two years, residents around Dry Creek Road in west Napa have reported that a pack of Goldendoodles has been roaming the winding country roads and neighboring properties.

Earlier this year, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office charged Stewart with 19 criminal complaints. Those misdemeanor counts included “dogs at large” and “public nuisance” from periods including September 2022 to this March.

The district attorney's office has since updated that complaint to 32 counts of “dogs at large,” “public nuisance” and “assault on a peace officer.”

On Tuesday, Napa County Deputy District Attorney Shashawnya Worley said that Animal Control had been to Stewart “over 100 times” due to stray dogs.

A trial set for June 12 could include testimony from neighbors, sheriff’s deputies and sergeants, and animal shelter workers.

