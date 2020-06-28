Napa doubles down on street and sidewalk program, opting for neighborhood-by-neighborhood strategy over piecemeal approach

She told City Council her team is currently preparing a written department policy that will “be used in prioritizing limited resources to address high priority repair projects” by December 31 and that they will continue to aim to complete 50 of these repairs each year. It also plans to roll out a new software that helps to analyze potential repair impact, automate work orders and manage project status.

Lucido also emphasized that no repairs are considered “one-offs,” though she acknowledged some staff members likely used this term to describe certain undertakings in conversations with members of the Grand Jury.

“To me, ‘one-off’ sounds like it’s not part of a program,” Lucido said, clarifying that every repair is carefully evaluated against the aforementioned criteria and considered as part of the larger efforts of Public Works to address Napa’s sidewalk needs.

City officials and jury members did agree the existing cost-share program intended to offset the cost for homeowners who want to spearhead their own sidewalk repair isn’t keeping pace with the cost of construction. They also shared the belief that there needs to be a better way to assess how the work order assets management system is assisting staff in managing project requests.