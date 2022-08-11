Napa downtown Victorian features underground winery: 1870s-era home and winery listed for $2.485 million

Want to live in an 1870s Victorian home in downtown Napa with your very own underground winery?

Then 528 Coombs St. might be for you.

The historic home, built long ago for a Napan whose name is unknown, is for sale. For $2.485 million you can own this multi-story home that sits atop a fully permitted, modern winery.

Owner Marketta Fourmeaux bought the Coombs Street home back in 2008. After selling a winery operation on Mt. Veeder she was looking to move.

“I said, ‘well I’d been 22 years in the boonies it’s time for me to come to downtown,'" Fourmeaux said.

In the beginning, she rented the Coombs Street house, but when it came up for sale, Fourmeaux knew what she wanted to do.

“I didn’t buy the house, the house bought me,” said Fourmeaux. The house had soul, she said. “I just liked the feel,” of it, especially compared to “boring” newer homes.

Of course at the time there was no winery at the home, let alone a basement.

Then Fourmeaux, who is a winemaker, had an idea. She could build an underground winery, as she had seen before in the Burgundy region of France.

The homeowner hired an engineer and they spent about five months excavating under the home using shovels and wheelbarrows. “It was all done by hand,” she said.

Many tons of concrete were poured to form a new foundation. “It’s solid,” Fourmeaux said. Even during the violent 2016 Napa earthquake, “It didn’t move a millimeter.”

How much does it cost to build a basement winery?

“Oh dear,” said Fourmeaux. “A lot.”

Yet life changes, she said, and these days Fourmeaux isn’t making wine. “It’s too much work for me myself and I,” she said. “It’s been the labor of love for 14 years but then on the other hand it’s taken all my life.

“Now I think it’s time to turn the page. As hard as it is for me, it’s good for me to sell,” she said. Fourmeaux would like more freedom to travel between California and Europe, where she grew up.

“Ideally I’d sell it to somebody who would like to continue (making wine). I could be the consultant. But I don’t want to own. It’s too much.”

The fully licensed, 1,100-square-foot basement winery (with 250 case permit) also includes a party and entertainment room.

“It is absolutely a functioning winery” operation, she said. “I crush, ferment, age and bottle there. And I also store most of the case goods right there.”

The unusual arrangement means 528 Coombs St. could be downtown Napa’s only licensed winery within a home. Her business is named Marketta Winery.

The house/winery is also located within an "opportunity zone," the listing noted, which means a business at that location could benefit from certain tax breaks.

However, “even if somebody doesn’t make wine, it’s a fantastic wine cellar and entertainment,” space, the homeowner said.

Who was the house built for and why? Fourmeaux doesn’t know.

"It’s a mystery,” she said. “But they must have been very good people because it has a beautiful soul.”

A street name change could be one clue.

According to Kelly O’Connor of the Napa County Historical Society, before 1924, the original address of 528 Coombs St. would have been 37 Union St., as the street south of Division Street was known.

However, when looking at maps from 1901, that lot is empty and the house is not there, “which if the house was built in (the 1870s) is odd,” said O’Connor. “That implies to me is that the house was moved to the current location sometime between 1901 and 1910. So then the question is, where did it originally come from? If we can figure that out, we might be able to trace back the first owners.”

A search of Napa Valley Register archives provided a few other tidbits to consider.

In an ad from 1908, the house was listed as for rent and to apply to G. Migliavacca Co.

“Not sure if the Migliavacca family were the first owners of the house, but it makes perfect sense they would have owned it at one point in time, and maybe were the ones who had it moved,” said O’Connor.

A 1915 item in the Weekly Calistogan noted that Joseph Webster and Miss Lydia M. Cook had just married and planned to live at “their new home” at 37 Union St. in Napa.

A 1928 item in the Napa Journal announced that John D. Greenlee “a well-known resident of this city,” died at his home at No. 37 Union St.

Fourmeaux hopes the mystery can eventually be solved.

“It’s just … a wonderful place,” she said.