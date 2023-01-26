Napa drill to prepare first responders for mass shooting

On Saturday, police, firefighters and paramedics from Napa County will practice a set of skills they hope never to have to use.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The former home of Harvest Middle School in Napa will become a training ground for public safety agencies preparing to protect and evacuate people during a shooting attack. During two exercises through the morning and afternoon, first responders will use simulated weapons, sirens, drones and ambulances to rehearse the skills and tactics needed to stop a shooter and save lives.

Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2449 Old Sonoma Road, where the Harvest school operated until it closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Even more than learning how to move in on a gunman to tend to wounded victims, the drill – which will take place in the wake of three mass attacks in California this month, including the shooting deaths on Monday of seven people in Half Moon Bay – is meant to instill the teamwork that first responders need to get people out of danger, according to Napa Fire.

“The purpose of the exercise is to prepare first responders, medical staff and supporting agencies for a large-scale critical incident where communication and partnership between agencies is imperative,” the department said of the exercise in its announcement Thursday. “By having hospital personnel, police and fire dispatchers, law enforcement and fire department personnel partner for this highly realistic training scenario, all agencies hope to be better prepared for real-life critical incidents that may occur within the City and County of Napa.”

Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot at a ballroom dance hall, 11 fatally, has defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose.

Taking part will be members of the Napa and American Canyon police departments along with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol. Other agencies on hand will include Napa Fire, Napa County Fire, the county Office of Emergency Services and American Medical Response, the county’s ambulance contractor.

“The goal is for us to work with one another, to hone our skills for an unfortunate event like this,” said Battalion Chief Ty Becerra of Napa Fire, the city agency organizing the drill.

Saturday’s exercise, which follows about two years of smaller-scale training sessions, aims to improve speed and efficiency when there are multiple casualties and the danger overwhelms safety workers’ initial response – and first responders must call in reinforcements and quickly work out how to get medical help to patients.

Public safety workers at the drill will be dressed and equipped as they would be to confront an active shooter in a school building, Becerra said Tuesday. Firefighters as well as police officers will don personal protective gear, agencies will attempt to coordinate their efforts as if an attacker were roaming the campus, and medical workers will extricate “victims” – a group of role players drawn from the Napa Community Response Team and Napa’s Explorer program – from buildings for treatment and transport to hospitals.

The active-shooter drills will reflect the ways tactics have evolved in hopes of stopping an assailant more quickly, according to Becerra, a 21-year veteran of Napa Fire. In particular, he said, firefighters and other first responders have moved away from the idea of staging far from a crime scene until it is deemed safe, and instead are now taught to create a “warm” zone that has not yet been fully secured, but is closer to those in need of help.

“We’re going into harm’s way more than in the past,” he said. “We have people who are bleeding, and from when the bleeding started we only have so much time before somebody bleeds out. That’s why we go in with law enforcement’s help; they’re our shield as we go in to get people out.”

Saturday’s training also will include members of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center as they practice creating a base station to coordinate medical care during an act of mass violence, according to Becerra. During an attack, the station would help determine where victims would be taken depending on the severity and urgency of their injuries – by ground ambulance or helicopter, to the Queen or the Santa Rosa Hospital trauma center or the children’s hospital in Oakland.

Although law enforcement will not close Old Sonoma Road or nearby streets, authorities asked residents to avoid the area during the training and to use alternate routes when possible.

The Napa exercise will be the second to take place in the county in recent months. In August, Upvalley law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics joined forces in St. Helena for an active-shooter drill at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, with volunteers taking the roles of victims or shooters.

PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena