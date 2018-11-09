A motorist was arrested for investigation of felony DUI Thursday night after his SUV ran off Orchard Avenue and overturned in a ditch, seriously injuring a passenger, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The wreck occurred on Orchard, west of Autumn Run Way, at 11:30 p.m.
The driver, Alejandro Gonzalez, 25, of Napa, received minor injuries, but his passenger, Adolfo Angel Garcia, 25, of Napa, received major injuries after he was ejected from the Dodge Durango, the CHP said.
Garcia was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then transferred by air ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, the CHP said.
Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wear a seat belt, the CHP said.