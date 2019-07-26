The city of Napa will put off dressing up Imola Avenue with new trees and plantings, and instead will join forces with county transportation officials to study a more ambitious upgrade of south Napa’s main road.
On Tuesday, the City Council – poised to accept a $778,947 bid for the work – stepped away from the project, which would have added new vegetation and hardscaping to Imola’s median from Highway 29 to South Coombs Street.
Instead, the city will explore a full-scale redesign already being pursued by the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, a venture that would go beyond cosmetic fixes into improving bicycle and walking access on Imola’s full length from Foster Road east to Skyline Wilderness Park.
Since 2015, city staff and elected leaders have looked into beautifying roadways that form the most visible gateways into Napa. That inquiry evolved into a plan to replace mostly bare asphalt divider strips on Imola with a blend of traditional landscaping plants and water-efficient native vegetation.
City leaders hoped for a neater appearance at one of Napa’s busy entryways, while some residents supported new plantings and trees to shield their homes against light pollution from shops and gas stations. But council members on Tuesday questioned the wisdom of paying for fixes that may be uprooted a few years later for newer upgrades.
“We don’t want to do work and undo the work and then redo the work,” said Doris Gentry, who joined her four colleagues in setting aside a construction bid from Bortolussi & Watkin Inc. of San Rafael.
Imola Avenue is the subject of a $255,000, NVTA-commissioned study by the GHD engineering firm to bolster cycling and walking ease and safety as well as aesthetic quality down its three-mile right of way. The goal is to draw a picture of a less auto-dependent avenue that local authorities can build out in the short and long term, Kate Miller, the authority’s executive director, said late last year.
Varying in character from a bustling multilane artery near the River Park shopping center to the river-spanning Maxwell Bridge to a quiet two-lane rural route east of the city limits, the east-west route varies in width and function along its course – with sidewalks and bicycle lanes often patchy or absent.
“There are sections of Imola that don’t have sidewalks, let alone medians, and I think we need to look at our priorities before we think about making it pretty,” said Councilmember Mary Luros, supporting a big-picture approach to modernizing the road in teamwork with the NVTA.
No price estimate has been released on a complete, full-length makeover of Imola. In 2016, the NVTA’s countywide pedestrian plan predicted that completing sidewalks and adding dedicated bike lanes from Foster Road to the city line would require $6.5 million.
Any reworking of Imola Avenue’s full length will require teamwork among the agencies that control different sections of the route – the city, the county and Caltrans. Napa city officials earlier received a Caltrans encroachment permit to rebuild the median in its project area, a portion of Imola that carries state Highway 121.