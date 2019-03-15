The Napa Special Investigations Bureau shut down Napa Vape and Smoke on Thursday and arrested two people who are suspected of selling cannabis and butane honey oil to minors.
The business, which is not licensed to sell cannabis or butane honey oil to anyone of any age, had been the subject of numerous complaints in recent months, the agency said in a news release.
After conducting an investigation, NSIB served a search warrant Thursday on the business, located at 1700 W. Imola Ave.
Detectives seized several containers of BHO, along with cannabis and cannabis infused products, which the business did not have a license to sell, NSIB said in its release. Detectives also seized an undisclosed large amount of US currency.
Detectives arrested an employee, Bailey Copper Polk, 20, of Suisun, and, a short time later, one of the owners, Tareq Bin Saeed, 24, of Fairfield.
Both were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of selling cannabis to a minor and conspiracy to commit a crime. Bail for each was set at $500,000.
NSIB said butane honey oil, or “wax” as it is often referred to, is made through a chemical THC extraction process of marijuana, using butane gas. The process is very dangerous and Napa County has dealt with house fires and explosions due to people trying to make “wax,” NSIB said.
Detectives are working with the City of Napa to have Napa Vape and Smoke's business license suspended and possibly revoked indefinitely. The Napa Fire Department is also investigating numerous fire and safety violations at Napa Vape and Smoke, NSIB said.
NSIB investigates both drug trafficking and human trafficking in Napa County. Community members are urged to call NSIB at 253-4458 with tips. Callers can remain confidential and/or anonymous.