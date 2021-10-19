Napa drunk driver sentenced to 7 years for death

Felix Patland is Kevin’s twin brother. Growing up, they had a bond like no other, recalled Felix.

“We’d always stick up for each other. And now he’s gone.” However, “That doesn’t mean I’m done sticking up for him,” he said.

“What happened that night was a display of extreme recklessness,” Felix Patland said. “My brother did not deserve to die that day. Mr. Lindstrom needs to be held accountable.”

During the sentencing, Lindstrom sat unmoving, his hands clasped together in front of him on top of the table. When Judge Ortiz asked if he had anything to say, Lindstrom briefly addressed the court.

“I would like to apologize,” Lindstrom said. “I can’t take that back that day or I would. I’ve stopped drinking. I never will let this happen again,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

According to sentencing guidelines, Lindstrom will be required to serve 85% of the seven years, said Ortiz. That comes to approximately 5.9 years.