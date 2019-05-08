Organizers of Napa Earth Day 2019 practiced what they preached last month last month.
Ninety-three percent of the materials generated from the event – such as food scraps, cardboard, napkins and more - were recycled or composted. Only 7 percent of festival waste went to the landfill, the city of Napa reported.
Compostable or recyclable serviceware was required by all vendors and 800 reusable bottles were provided with a water bar for refills (no bottled water permitted).
The event was organized by the Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County, with all proceeds going to bus grants – including all drink sales. All wine and beer sold at the event was donated by Stone Brewing, Tannery Bend, Trade Brewery, Napa Smith, Napa Palisades, and the Vintners Association.
Over 75 organizations were represented at the festival.