Nine years ago, on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 3:20 a.m., a 6.0 earthquake violently rocked Napa, shocking both residents and visitors and causing millions of dollars in damage.

For most people, the subsequent 2017 and 2020 wildfires and a global pandemic have eclipsed that 2014 quake.

Not Janet Mlynar. This Napan is still living the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Mlynar owns the historic Captain Andrew Sampson house at the corner of Coombs and Division streets. The two story house, painted white with black shutters, and a red front door is one of the oldest homes in Napa. Before the earthquake it had been featured in magazine photo shoots and for catalogs including Pottery Barn.

She first saw the home in 2005, “and within two weeks, I knew I wanted to buy it,” said Mlynar.

“I could see and feel the history in the home,” she said. “There was a calm; a peace about it. And I just couldn’t stop thinking about it.” The Sampson house grew on her, “as if it was a part of me I didn't know existed.”

Mlynar’s home is located at 1157 Division St. across from the Napa County Library in downtown Napa. It was built in the early 1850s and was later purchased by Andrew Sampson, a Swedish ship captain who operated a ferry service between Napa and San Francisco. It is said to be one of the oldest homes in Napa.

The August 2014 earthquake heavily damaged the home. “It was so severe,” she said. Every room was structurally damaged in some way. Glass and plaster were everywhere.

Unlike many local homeowners, Mlynar actually had earthquake insurance. Insurance group CSAA sells and services her earthquake insurance policy, but the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) provides the insurance coverage.

As of 2014, she paid $2,654 per year to insure her home for up to $667,100. A 10% deductible also applied.

Shortly after the 2014 Napa earthquake, Mlynar called CSAA to make a claim and asked that the insurer send a contractor to evaluate and assess the damage, according to a 2019 lawsuit filed on Mlynar’s behalf in Napa Superior Court.

That September, an adjuster visited the home. In January 2015, a cost estimated was provided to Mlynar. However, her lawsuit claims that estimate was incomplete.

According to Mlynar’s attorney, CSAA “continued to delay and refuse to provide” an accurate estimate of the repairs.

In June 2017, CSAA sent a contractor to the property. That contractor estimated the repairs would cost $115,369. However, Mlynar claims that estimate was missing “numerous items,” and was unreasonably low.

According to the lawsuit, Mlynar’s earthquake insurance policy obligates the CEA to pay up to $667,000 to repair earthquake damage.

In October 2017, a representative from CSAA and an attorney named Ronald J. Cook met with Mlynar at her home to observe the damage.

The meeting was “an unmitigated disaster,” said the complaint.

Cook reportedly became “enraged” during the meeting “and accosted and assaulted” Mlynar at her home.

“He shouted and cursed” at Mlynar, “pointing aggressively and accusatorily at her…. and began moving toward her in a physically threatening manner,” said the complaint.

As a result, Cook’s actions have caused Mlynar “great mental, physical and nervous pain and suffering.”

Attorneys for CSAA, CEA and Cook did not respond to an interview request this past week.

The earthquake claim dragged on, year after year.

At one point, a check for $246,654 was sent to Mlynar. However, the payee name was incorrect. Further, Mlynar was afraid to cash the check because that might indicate she accepted $246,654 as final payment to her claim, which she does not.

Jon-Marc Dobrin is Mlynar’s attorney.

“I have never seen anything so insane as this case,” said Dobrin, and he’s worked on such complaints since 1978.

“There is no sensible explanation as to why this has gone on for nine years,” said Mlynar. She believes the insurance companies have delayed her claim unnecessarily. It feels like a David versus Goliath story to her.

Mlynar said to date, she’s spent more than $439,000 of her own money to preserve the house as is. Yet it will take millions to fully repair the damage, she said.

General contractor Ron Nicholsen, of R Nicholsen & Company, stepped in to brace and shore up the home, which was originally a single story.

“The historic significance of (the home) is just incredible,” Nicholsen said.

“This is going to be something really, really special when it's finished,” he added. “Now's the opportunity to really make this a jewel for Napa,” he said.

Settling the claim could be one option. A mediation meeting between Mlynar and Cook and the insurance companies is set for Aug. 28. The complaint is now being heard in a San Jose courtroom.

In the meantime, the Captain Andrew Sampson house sits silent and empty. The interior walls have been stripped down to the studs and temporary bracing added. The windows are boarded up. An alarm system was installed, but Mlynar chose to rent a house next door so she can keep an eye on the home. At age 67, she still works as an insurance agent, but spends much of her free time on her earthquake claim.

She also continues to pay the mortgage on the house and her earthquake insurance premium, which is now $6,794 a year.

“I want the house back,” she said. “I really truly do.”

After nine years, how does Mlynar stay motivated to continue her claim?

She paused, tears welling up in her eyes.

“I don't like losing. I don't like unfairness and injustice,” she said. “It was no question, from the beginning, a personal attack on me,” Mlynar claims. “Because when you go through a lawsuit, they ask very invasive questions.”

"It’s been a humiliating experience for me,” she said. “And I deserve to be treated humanely.”

Mlynar said the ultimate resolution would be a monetary settlement. She believes she’s owed the full $667,000 plus her expenses, legal fees and inflation costs.

Even when this complaint comes to a close, Mlynar said she’s not sure how she’ll feel. “I’ve lost nine years of my life. The fight has been so long and arduous.”

“I’m so exhausted,” yet, “at the same time I am optimistic for what the future holds,” she said.

Photos: Go inside Napa's earthquake damaged historic Capt. Sampson house
Sampson House 1 Sampson House 2 Sampson House 3 Janet Mlynar in front of the historic Captain Andrew Sampson House Holiday fundraising