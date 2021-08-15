Napa educators, committee begin to plot out former Carneros school’s future

The property currently is zoned as an agricultural watershed, and no more than one housing unit is allowed on the parcel. Because of the minuscule chances of winning permission to build large-scale housing at the former school, NVUSD will not seek a zoning change, said Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services.

Napa’s Harvest Middle School to close after 2021-22 year; River school to become English-Spanish academy Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.

No formal appraisal of the Carneros property has been carried out, although NVUSD officials listed Carneros-area sales over the past half-decade that have totaled as much as $1.3 million per acre for one transaction in early 2020. However, Leon Brauning, a retired appraiser on the committee, urged the district to spread a wide net to garner not one but several opinions about the campus’ potential value.

“You’re talking millions of dollars most likely; what’s two or three appraisals going to bother you?” he told colleagues during the videoconference session. “You need to expand your list of appraisers; they can come from anywhere in California and do this job.”