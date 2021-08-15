Napa educators, committee begin to plot out former Carneros school’s future

For seven decades it was a place of learning in Napa County’s rural west. Now, a group of advisers is pondering the future a longtime school site in Carneros that closed earlier this year.
A committee chosen by the Napa Valley Unified School District will consider ways to sell or reuse campuses that have closed in recent years as local enrollment has steadily shrunk. Last week, the team of educators and residents turned its attention to the 9.7-acre property at 1680 Los Carneros Ave. that most recently hosted the Stone Bridge School, but which shut its doors in June as the charter academy moved to the former Mt. George Elementary – another campus recently shut down by the district.
Known as a “7-11 committee” for its minimum and maximum number of members under state law, the 11-person team of educators, school parents, property owners and others is tasked with advising NVUSD how to get the best return for a campus effectively mothballed by the 2014 earthquake that damaged the site and left the district with a potential $55 million bill to rebuild the school to modern safety standards. A recommendation on disposing of the Carneros campus or other surplus property would go to NVUSD’s seven-member board for final approval.
The Carneros campus, which committee members began discussing at a Tuesday videoconference, is one of three that NVUSD has vacated in the past two years, along with the former Mt. George and Yountville elementary schools.
Opened in 1950, the campus was home to Carneros Elementary School before its closure in 2011. Later that year, Stone Bridge relocated there from its former base on Salvador Avenue in north Napa, but the August 2014 earthquake left behind damaged buildings and cracked asphalt that exposed the site’s nearness to a fault line.
That revelation, combined with the discovery of a 26-inch Pacific Gas & Electric Co. natural gas line on the north side of the property, signaled the campus’ eventual end.
After abortive attempts to have Stone Bridge share space with Yountville Elementary or build a new facility on Old Sonoma Road, directors of the academy, an independently run school that contracts with NVUSD for various services, won district approval in May to lease the former home of Mt. George, on Second Avenue in the Coombsville area of east Napa. That site became available after the district retired both Mt. George and Yountville in June 2020, citing low enrollment and the need to cut expenses as shrinking student counts have eroded NVUSD’s per-student funding from the state.
What has been left behind is a collection of single-story classroom and office buildings, a parking lot, a storage building and 3 acres of vineyards. The former Stone Bridge site’s location amid working wineries and vineyards in Napa County’s Agricultural Preserve strictly limits conversion to non-farming uses or dense housing, and a land-use change or division into smaller parcels would require a countywide popular vote.
The property currently is zoned as an agricultural watershed, and no more than one housing unit is allowed on the parcel. Because of the minuscule chances of winning permission to build large-scale housing at the former school, NVUSD will not seek a zoning change, said Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services.
Napa’s Harvest Middle School to close after 2021-22 year; River school to become English-Spanish academy
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
No formal appraisal of the Carneros property has been carried out, although NVUSD officials listed Carneros-area sales over the past half-decade that have totaled as much as $1.3 million per acre for one transaction in early 2020. However, Leon Brauning, a retired appraiser on the committee, urged the district to spread a wide net to garner not one but several opinions about the campus’ potential value.
“You’re talking millions of dollars most likely; what’s two or three appraisals going to bother you?” he told colleagues during the videoconference session. “You need to expand your list of appraisers; they can come from anywhere in California and do this job.”
After NVUSD disposes of the former Carneros school, the same advisory committee – with the same membership – will turn its attention to the dormant Yountville campus, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti. Since its closure more than a year ago, district officials have discussed with the town of Yountville the future reuse of the grade school, which a 2019 appraisal sponsored by NVUSD valued at about $8 million based on its ability to allow up to 75 homes if rezoned for residential use – a sharp contrast to the strict limits on developing properties in Napa County’s wine country.
Along with the Carneros and Yountville properties, a third NVUSD campus is slated to become vacant. Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road will close after the 2021-22 year as part of a restructuring the district approved in May. (Its dual-language English-Spanish curriculum will be taken over by a new academy slated to take over the River Middle School campus in August 2022.)
The property committee is scheduled to hold further meetings Aug. 24 and Sept. 7.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
