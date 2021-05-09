Napa eighth grader discovers reading, launches small business while stuck at home

Eighth grader Addie Rode admits that she wasn’t much of a reader before the pandemic.

But once COVID-19 caused schools to shut down and suspend in-person classes, “I really had nothing else to do, so I reread my favorite series,” which happens to be "Twilight" by Stephenie Meyer.

“I read those in a week,” said Addie. “I just kept going, and I couldn’t stop.”

And she’s hasn’t yet.

Given abundant time, Addie said she will easily read two to three books a week. Before her in-person classes resumed at Redwood Middle School, she read two to three hours a day.

“I did all my homework in the morning, and then when I was done with that, I was reading. I pretty much was just reading with all my free time,” she said.

Addie loves reading so much that she’s launched her own “bookstagram” Instagram account (about books, naturally), started an Etsy shop with books and handmade bookmarks for sale and decorated her room in a reading theme.

“I love that reading can take me to other places when right now there isn’t that many places to go. Like it’s an escape from reality.”