Napa eighth grader discovers reading, launches small business while stuck at home

Eighth grader Addie Rode admits that she wasn’t much of a reader before the pandemic.
But once COVID-19 caused schools to shut down and suspend in-person classes, “I really had nothing else to do, so I reread my favorite series,” which happens to be "Twilight" by Stephenie Meyer.
“I read those in a week,” said Addie. “I just kept going, and I couldn’t stop.”
And she’s hasn’t yet.
Given abundant time, Addie said she will easily read two to three books a week. Before her in-person classes resumed at Redwood Middle School, she read two to three hours a day.
“I did all my homework in the morning, and then when I was done with that, I was reading. I pretty much was just reading with all my free time,” she said.
Addie loves reading so much that she’s launched her own “bookstagram” Instagram account (about books, naturally), started an Etsy shop with books and handmade bookmarks for sale and decorated her room in a reading theme.
“I love that reading can take me to other places when right now there isn’t that many places to go. Like it’s an escape from reality.”
After finishing the multiple "Twilight" books, Addie’s mom Tiffany Rode, found a series called “The Selection” by Kiera Cass.
“I loved that series, and then I just went to Napa Bookmine, and they helped me out, and I just kept going,” said Addie.
“I didn’t know there were that many books for my age group out there,” Addie said, referring to the young adult book genre, or YA as it is called.
“It’s an outlet for her,” said mom Tiffany. “She’s happy” when she has books — many books — to read. And besides, “Who wouldn’t want their kid to read?”
According to Publishers Weekly, YA categories both had big gains in 2020, with fiction sales rising 21.4% and nonfiction sales increasing 38.3%.
Two huge titles led the increase in fiction: Stephenie Meyer’s “Midnight Sun” (a Twilight novel) sold 1.3 million copies, and “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” by Suzanne Collins sold 1.2 million copies, said Publishers Weekly.
Making an Instagram page (literary_loverss) dedicated to books only was a natural idea, said Addie. Her account includes book reviews, videos of her author signed books, book-themed photos, favorite series, giveaways and posts about her Etsy account.
“I thought it’d be fun to have a place where I could share my interest (in books) with other people,” said Addie.
Addie also just recently launched her Etsy store, also called literary_loverss.
She sells handmade bookmarks and book packages called “blind book dates”
A number of Etsy sellers specialize in the concept, where shoppers buy an unknown book based on the genre and recommendation of the seller. The book title is concealed — usually wrapped in brown paper — until they receive their purchase.
Judging by the number of blind book date listings on Etsy, adventurous readers seem to really like the idea.
As for Addie’s blind book date selections, “I pick books I’ve read and really enjoyed but are kind of underrated and not a lot of people know about them.”
Taking her love of books one step further, Addie recently switched bedrooms in her house so she could make room for more floor to ceiling bookshelves … and more books. So far she has about 150 titles, with more on the way.
Addie’s book are ordered by the color of the spine.
“I’ve tried organizing by series and author,” but the rainbow arrangement, “makes me so happy.”
To complete the look, Addie also created her own book wallpaper, covering part of the walls. She then hung up several books, with the covers against the walls, so the pages fan open, creating her own book “art.” A pillow printed with the definition of the word “bookish” tops her bed. Twinkle lights top off the makeover.
“I have been wanting to make my room feel like me for a while and now I can say I finally have a room that makes me feel like me!!!,” she wrote on one Instagram post. “It is everything I love and more!!”
Addie said she’s currently reading more fantasy novels “and I’m really into mysteries right now.”
How about science fiction or historical fiction?
No thanks, said Addie. “They don’t grab me as much.”
When asked, Addie said she’s currently reading “Two Can Keep a Secret,” by Karen McManus.
And what’s next for this super reader?
“All The Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr.
